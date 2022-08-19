Website Logo
  • Friday, August 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

First Victoria Cross awarded to civilian, who played key role in thwarting India’s First War of Independence, to go under the hammer

Kavanagh’s medal is likely to fetch up to £400,000 at auction.

FILE PHOTO: A rare Victoria Cross medal (L) mounted with it’s group strip. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The first Victoria Cross awarded to a civilian will be auctioned at Noonans Mayfair on September 14, The Telegraph reported.

Thomas Henry Kavanagh, known as ‘Lucknow Kavanagh’, is one of just five civilians ever to receive the medal.

His act of bravery happened at the Siege of Lucknow, during India’s First War of Independence, known at the time as the Indian Mutiny.

While most medals are sold for a fee of around £180,000 to £250,000, Kavanagh’s medal is likely to fetch up to £400,000 at auction, the report added.

According to The Telegraph, in 1860s Britain, the name Kavanagh would have stirred a frisson of admiration and national pride among those who heard it. But he is barely remembered today.

Kavanagh, an Irishman from County Westmeath, exhibited a remarkable act of personal bravery during his time and became the stuff of folklore in the decades that followed. 

Currently, the conflict is often portrayed as the thwarting of a nascent Indian anti-colonialist movement, but at the time it was considered a heroic triumph against a barbaric, atrocity-prone enemy.

In May 1857, Kavanagh, an employee of the Bengal Civil Service, was trapped with fellow Britons and pro-British Indians in the British Residency colonial quarter of Lucknow.

The first relief force suffered heavy casualties and failed to reach those trapped in the Residency.

When a second force finally arrived in November, they had no knowledge of how to reach the hundreds trapped in the colonial quarter.

Kavanagh volunteered to be the messenger, disguising himself as a sepoy and sneaking out alongside a local man to head across the city and reach the relief force commanded by Sir Colin Campbell.

The two men mixed with rebel forces, blagged their way past enemy sentries and forded across rivers and swamps to reach Campbell. He then guided the relief force into the city and to the Residency, the newspaper report said.

His act was later immortalised in a painting by Louis William Desanges which is now at the National Army Museum in Sandhurst.

During that time, was invited to tour Windsor Castle.

Mark Smith, an expert in medals at A. H. Baldwin & Sons auction house, told The Telegraph that it was the rarity of a civilian Victoria Cross that gave the medal its worth. While “He is one of just five civilians, out of 1,358, so his is a rare story,” said Mr Smith.

The medal goes on sale

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Police blasted for ‘lazy gimmick’ as they deploy cardboard officers to control speeding drivers
News
More than 10,000 will die this winter – soaring energy bills in UK to blame
News
Washing dishes or showering during thunderstorm could kill you! Here’s why
News
Are you at risk of getting parvovirus from your dog?
News
‘I want to continue cooking and feed people for as long as I can,’ says…
HEADLINE STORY
Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder, assault
News
Beware of thirdhand smoke – just touching or being in contact with smoke-stained…
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak takes time out of campaign for Janmashtami temple visit in UK
HEADLINE STORY
Britain faces ‘humanitarian crisis’ as energy costs soar, says health lobby
News
Britain sets out roadmap for self driving vehicle usage by 2025
News
More than 50 migrants aged over 30 registered as children on arrival in…
News
Minneapolis Public Schools defends policy to sack white teachers first
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
First Victoria Cross awarded to civilian, who played key role…
Police blasted for ‘lazy gimmick’ as they deploy cardboard officers…
More than 10,000 will die this winter – soaring energy…
Washing dishes or showering during thunderstorm could kill you! Here’s…
NHS to roll out variant-busting Covid booster jab next month
Are you at risk of getting parvovirus from your dog?