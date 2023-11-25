Website Logo
  • Saturday, November 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Fire in Pakistan shopping mall kills 11

Firefighters douse the fire at a shopping mall in Karachi on November 25, 2023. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AT LEAST 11 people were killed and 35 injured on Saturday (25) by a fire at a shopping mall in Pakistan’s commercial capital of Karachi, officials said.

More than 60 people were inside the mall when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building in the southern port city.

“Our rescue workers have taken 11 dead bodies to hospitals so far,” said Shahid Hussain, a spokesman for the Chippa welfare organisation, which runs a rescue service.

He said 35 people were injured, with seven of them in serious condition.

“At least 40 people have been rescued,” he added.

Shabbir Ali, a provincial health ministry spokesperson confirmed the death toll and number of injured persons.

Hussain said the fire was started by a generator short circuit and spread to engulf two floors of the building.

Poor safety laws and building codes as well as lax enforcement mean fires in large buildings are frequent in Pakistan.

In 2012, at least 250 labourers died at a garment factory in Baldia Town, in western Karachi, when a fire engulfed the facility.

The building had no fire escape.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Sunak’s Rwanda plan threatens Good Friday agreement, say senior Tories
INDIA
Qatar court accepts India’s appeal against Navy personnel’s death sentence
News
Oliver Dowden praises Asian businesses for ‘unwavering ambition, perseverance’
News
Sadiq Khan: Immigrants are not invaders; they are innovators and wealth creators 
News
Sunak’s tax cuts yield polling boost
HEADLINE STORY
US foils plot to kill Sikh separatist; warns India
INDIA
India’s first woman Supreme Court judge dies
News
Estimates show net migration to UK slowing
News
Leading entrepreneurs celebrated at historic 25th anniversary of the Asian Business Awards
HEADLINE STORY
Asians grow their wealth, reveals Asian Rich List 2024
HEADLINE STORY
South Asians warned of hefty inheritance tax
HEADLINE STORY
Hunt announces tax cut boost for economy
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW