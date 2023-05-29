Father-son duo elected to Hertsmere borough council

Prabhakar Kaza and Aaditya say door-knocking was key to their success in the May 4 local election

Prabhakar Kaza and Aaditya Kaza

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

An Indian-origin father-son duo has been elected to the Hertsmere borough council in southern England.



Prabhakar Kaza was elected from the Borehamwood Kenilworth ward as a Labour and Cooperative candidate in the May 4 election while his son Aaditya of the Labour Party emerged victorious from the Borehamwood Hillside seat. They said door-knocking was key to their electoral success.



Kaza, who worked as a banker for several years in the UK, has been an Elstree & Borehamwood town councillor since 2019. He said he intends to reduce traffic incidents and bring more investment into the district to boost employment.



Aaditya, who studied journalism at Westminster University, pledged to protect the green belt, cut down on crime and reduce fly-tipping.



Other Indian-origin candidates were also elected to the council, with South Asians accounting for 4.7 per cent of the population in the borough in Hertfordshire.



Meenal Sachdev and Abhishek Sachdev – both Conservatives – won from Bentley Heath & the Royds and Potters Bar Parkfield wards respectively, while Liberal Democrat Shailain Shah was elected from Bushey Park.