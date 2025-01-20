Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

LOVEYAPA DISASTER
PROMOTIONS for the forthcoming film Loveyapa got off to a disastrous start earlier this month with the release of its underwhelming title track Loveyapa Ho Gaya, accompanied by a bad music video and terrible trailer.
The romantic comedy, starring Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, is already drawing criticism and looks unlikely to impress ahead of its release on February 7.
RETURN OF PAATAL LOK
MOST Indian streaming serials have been underwhelming, but one notable exception was the Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok, which received widespread acclaim in 2020. The long-awaited second season of the crime thriller finally premieres on Amazon Prime this Friday (17).
Jaideep Ahlawat returns as the fearless, foulmouthed policeman Hathi Ram Chaudhary in a series that once again promises gripping crime, mystery, and plenty of suspense.
BIG BOLLYWOOD MISTAKE
BOLLYWOOD’S ongoing struggles are evident in the recently announced film Param Sundari, showcasing the industry’s refusal to learn from past failures. The romantic drama is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, both of whom have faced multiple box office flops.
The film is directed by Tushar Jalota, whose debut feature Dasvi failed to make an impact. With its release set for July 25, Param Sundari already appears to be heading towards a likely disaster.
LIFE OF PI JOURNEYS BACK TO ITS INDIAN ROOTS
AFTER spectacular international success, including a grand UK tour, the acclaimed theatre production Life Of Pi recently returned to its roots with shows in India.
The staging was particularly significant for British actress Goldy Notay, who shared her emotional connection: “The return to my birthplace and ancestral land was goose-pimply. I’m a product of an immigrant, aspirational family, which Life Of Pi touches on.
“Our audiences were so welcoming and uproarious. Indians are the most hospitable people in the world, and I’ve met so many beautiful strangers. It’s a real privilege to end Life Of Pi here after a year and a half of touring this beautiful, existential story of family, survival, and love.”
Farhan Khan
KHAN’S ALIF-LAILA EQUATION
FARHAN KHAN is an intriguing new artist who recently released his conceptual album Alif-Laila, blending Urdu, r’n’b, indie, and rap music. The album, divided into two parts, explores heartbreak, loneliness, and raw emotions.
“Through Alif-Laila, I aim to take my listeners on a journey where each song seamlessly connects to the next, weaving a conceptual storyline. This experience is further brought to life with storytelling music videos and skits that enhance the narrative. It’s not just an album, it’s an immersive tale waiting to be explored,” Farhan said.
He hopes the accomplished album resonates with anyone who has experienced the joy of love or the pain of heartbreak. “Love and heartbreak are universal emotions that transcend boundaries, and this album is my way of expressing those feelings in a way that resonates with people from all walks of life,” he explained.
Through the music and storytelling of Alif-Laila, Farhan aims to create a shared emotional experience that feels both intimate and collective. He wants listeners to find pieces of their own stories in the album – whether love, heartbreak, or healing. “My hope is that Alif-Laila becomes a companion for people in their happiest and most vulnerable moments, creating a bridge between cultures, generations, and emotions.”
Beyond the album, Farhan has a range of exciting projects lined up, including an India tour and international gigs. “From new music releases to collaborations and innovative projects, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable year. There’s so much in store, and I genuinely can’t wait to share it all with my audience,” he added.
GUITAR HERO MAYA KEEPS ON ROCKING
INDEPENDENT artist Maya Lakhani had an inspiring 2024, marked by standout performances at Glastonbury, a BBC Live Lounge Session, and her first headline show. She ended the year with the release of her new single Drive Into The Sunset, a powerful rock anthem.
Speaking about the track, which she wrote, recorded, produced, and sang, Maya said:
“The song is about finding freedom from others’ opinions and feeling like I’ve found my happy ending through love and making music. I’m very excited to perform it at live shows in 2025.” The song is the lead single from her debut EP, set to be released this year. “There will be three new songs on there too, which I will release as singles, culminating in the full EP in 2025.
There will be more big rock songs, but also some softer tracks, which is new for me!” she revealed.
The British talent is determined to carry forward her momentum from 2024, with plans for more live performances this year.
“Playing Glastonbury in 2024 was such a huge moment for me, and I want to continue this momentum,” she said.
Laapataa Ladies
A LAAPATAA LADIES HUMILIATION
SEVERAL countries will compete for the best international film Oscar in the weeks ahead and unsurprisingly, India will not be among them. As I wrote earlier, Laapataa Ladies was a terrible choice for the country’s official Academy Awards entry for 2025.
Apart from accusations that its central premise was copied from the 1999 film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol, Laapataa Ladies fell short in comparison to All We Imagine As Light. The latter had won multiple international honours, including the Cannes Grand Prix, and garnered significant global attention with a Golden Globe nomination.
Despite its momentum, All We Imagine As Light was inexplicably overlooked. Instead, Laapataa Ladies was submitted, only to be swiftly eliminated from the running after substantial campaign spending. If All We Imagine As Light had been chosen, it would likely have secured India’s first Oscar nomination in the category in more than 20 years.
NEW NEPOTISM DEBACLE
BOLLYWOOD’s obsession with nepotism continues to overshadow genuine talent, as producers persist on backing star kids with famous relatives instead of investing in deserving newcomers. This trend continues with Azaad, set to be released in cinemas on Friday (17).
The film stars Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. Even Ajay Devgn playing an extended role will not prevent it from failing at the box office and it will illustrate once again that nepotism is cancerous and deeply damaging to Hindi cinema.
It is pretty much inevitable that the Azaad newcomers will add to the many star kids who have failed across the past decade.