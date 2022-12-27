Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Ex-Met officer who paid woman for sex during Covid lockdown barred from future policing roles

Hassan Mahmood pleaded guilty to breach of rules and was fined £660.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A former Met Police officer, found guilty of misconduct during pandemic restrictions, has been barred from returning to any policing role.

Hassan Mahmood visited a woman in her house in Mitcham in south London in January 2021 and paid her for sex. He was fined £660 at the City of London Magistrates’ Court earlier after admitting to having participated in a gathering of two or more people in violation of Covid regulations.

The breach took place when the UK was passing through the second wave of the pandemic, exerting pressure on the health system.

He resigned from the force in November last year and Scotland Yard said he would now be added to the “Barred List held by the College of Policing.”

Anyone appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services or the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The allegations against Mahmood, who was attached to the South Area Basic Command Unit of the UK’s largest police force, were proven at a gross misconduct hearing last week.

South London’s local policing commander, chief Superintendent Dave Stringer said the former officer’s actions were “completely unacceptable” and the outcome of the hearing showed there “is no place for such behaviour in the Met.”

In contrast to the vast majority of officers “who get into policing to protect the most vulnerable people”, Mahmood “let down his colleagues and the people of London who put their trust in us to keep them safe,” Stringer said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Yorkshire racism trial to be held in public as ECB rejects appeal from Vaughan, Hoggard…
News
Afghan Hindu family endlessly waits for India visa to immerse son’s ashes in Ganges
News
Court refuses to overturn Bury man’s conviction for filming teens engaged in sex
News
Plans for British Indian Army memorial in Glasgow get go-ahead
News
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
News
Serial killer Charles Sobhraj plans to sue Netflix, BBC for ‘falsified’ TV series on him
HEALTH
Most heart disease deaths can be prevented by changing diets: Study
News
Migrants dropped off outside US VP’s home in freezing weather, White house assails…
News
Leicester violence: 12 men arrested as police review CCTV visuals
News
Harvard professor says every device that relies on lithium battery is powered by slavery
News
NHS wants interview panels to explain the selection of white candidates over persons…
News
Charles chooses multi-faith theme in first Christmas broadcast as UK King
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW