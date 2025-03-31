Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

GOOD UK FILM

THE interesting-looking film Last Swim will be released on April 4. The British feature debut from London-born Sasha Nathwani had its world premiere in Berlin last year and was also screened at the London Film Festival. The coming-of-age drama, star ring model-turned-actress Deba Hekmat, explores late-teen angst, friendship, and empathy. Nath wani describes the film as “a love letter to London,” as the story is set entirely in the city.

ZAKIR UK TOUR

THE last time Indian stand-up star Zakir Khan performed in a large UK venue, he deliv ered a record-breaking show at a sold-out Roy al Albert Hall in London. The Hindi-language comedian returns for a UK tour in May with his brand-new show Papa Yaar, with performances in Manchester (10), London (11), and Birmingham (18). Tickets are on sale now for what promises to be enter taining shows.

A DANCE SENSATION

IF YOU enjoy captivating dance videos, Shweta Warrier is definitely worth following on social media. The dynamic dance expo nent, who has featured in high profile music videos, regularly shares reels showcasing her impressive skills as both a per former and choreographer. Particularly special are the vid eos where she expertly com bines classical and contempo rary influences in a breathtak ingly beautiful way. It’s no surprise that she has over 653,000 followers on Instagram (@shweta_warrier).

Shweta Warrier

SAD LOSS FOR MUSIC

ALTHOUGH well-deserved trib utes poured in from around the world following the sad passing of Harbans Singh Jandu in early March, the ace composer and lyricist deserves much more. Known as Jandu Littranwala, the great British music hero wrote hit Punjabi songs for a wide range of top singing talents over the decades, including Jazzy B, Balwinder Safri, DCS, AS Kang, Heera, Aman Hayer, Sukshinder Shinda, KS Bhamrah, and many more. Given his immense contri bution to UK culture and the dif ferent generations who enjoyed his music, he deserves a high honour, which should be award ed posthumously.

Harbans Singh Jandu

WHEN rubbish-look ing film Sikandar will be released in cinemas this week, audiences will see 59-year-old Salman Khan romancing 29-year-old Rashmi ka Mandanna. In stead of looking like Sikandar a hero, Salman is likely to come across as a dirty and delud ed old man in denial of his age. This has been evident in the songs released so far. I predict it will only add to the actor’s growing list of flops.

DARK SIDE OF AAMIR

I REVEALED actor Aamir Khan’s darker side on my TikTok (@ MrAsjadNazir), and the post went viral, garnering over three million views.

Many were surprised by his behaviour, including his alleged infidelity and poor track record as a father. Despite being known as Mr Perfectionist, he has also starred in numerous films that didn’t credit the original.

The post led many people to view him in a new light, while others refused to believe the negative aspects of his life that have been widely reported.

Speaking of Aamir, he is set to marry for a third time, tying the knot with his latest girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, despite recently turning 60.

Aamir Khan

BANGLEZ SHINES

STEEL BANGLEZ has delivered what could be this year’s finest EP with One Day It Will All Make Sense.

The hit-making music maestro from London has brought together incredible talents, including Nas, AP Dhillon, Sid Sri ram, Stefflon Don, and Ikka for the superb tracks.

Hollywood star Idris Elba is also fea tured on the title track. The masterpieces on the album blend deep meaning with catchy music and great vocals. They are well worth discovering and solidify Banglez as one of this generation’s great est British talents.

NEW ZEALAND PM SELFIE

NEW ZEALAND prime minister Christopher Luxon recently shared this photo with Bolly wood personalities during his trip to India, with a note that he was gath ering their thoughts on how Hindi cinema could bring money and jobs to his country’s economy.

While this seems like a great idea in princi ple, those in the photograph with him have all seen a significant decline in their careers, includ ing two terrible producers, a has-been director, and two actors who haven’t had a successful film in years.

Ronnie Screwvala, Ashutosh Gowariker, Christopher Luxon, Aamir Khan, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan

SINGH IS STILL A KING

THE younger generation of Punja bi artists may have let the stan dards of British bhangra dip significantly, but thankfully, great legends like Channi Singh of Alaap continue to deliver enter taining songs. After nearly 50 years, the iconic singer/songwriter is still going strong and has just re leased his new single Haal Chaal Theek Thaak.

Talking about the catchy track with cross-generational appeal, he said: “Haal Chaal Theek Thaak is a phrase we all use in every day conversation, whether with family, friends, or loved ones. I wanted to bring it to life through music. It’s a fun, relatable track that captures life’s simple moments.

“Collaborating with my daughter Mona Singh once again has been a great ex perience, and we hope this song resonates with everyone and gets them singing along.”

BOLLY SHOW WILL FLOP

DON’T be surprised if the big May Bollywood shows an nounced for Co-op Live, Man chester (4) and OVO Are na, London (5) are cancelled. Almost every show head lined by Bolly wood stars has been called off in the last 15 years due to poor ticket sales. As I’ve pointed out before, the era of UK au diences paying to see Hindi cinema stars mime to songs on stage is long over. That’s why these shows, featur ing Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Disha Patani, are doomed. Another major issue is that audiences no longer watch movies featuring these stars, so they’re unlikely to pay high ticket prices to see them on stage.