Droupadi Murmu uses Republic Day invitation to honour north-east artisans

AS INDIA prepares to mark its 77th Republic Day (26), president Droupadi Murmu has highlighted the values that define the world’s largest democracy, its cultural inclusivity, social responsibility and faith in education as the cornerstone of nation-building.
The president recently shared a glimpse of the specially designed ‘At Home’ invitation for Republic Day, a ceremonial reception hosted annually at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 26. This year’s invitation is not merely a formal card; it is a carefully curated tribute to the north-eastern region of India, celebrating its living traditions, artistic excellence and indigenous knowledge systems.
Handcrafted by skilled artisans from the Ashtalakshmi states – Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura – the invitation reflects the president’s emphasis on recognising India’s often underrepresented cultural landscapes.
The Republic Day ‘At Home’ invitationEastern Eye
The invitation features a box made from a woven bamboo mat from Tripura, housing a wall-hanging style panel that showcases traditional art forms from all eight states.
Drawing inspiration from Assamese manuscript painting, the decorative motifs depict the region’s rich flora and fauna.
The invitation features woven nettle fabric and embroidery from Sikkim, bamboo weave from Meghalaya, Mon Shugu paper from Arunachal Pradesh, bamboo jewellery from Tripura, the traditional Gogona jaw harp from Assam, orange wild rhea and stinging nettle fabric from Nagaland, handwoven Puan Chei from Mizoram, Longpi Black Pottery from Manipur and an elegant Eri silk stole.
It is more than an invitation; it’s a statement – one that places India’s indigenous artisans at the heart of its most prestigious national celebration.
Handcrafted by artisans from the north-eastern statesEastern Eye
The president’s ‘At Home’ reception traditionally brings together constitutional authorities, distinguished citizens, cultural icons and beneficiaries of key development programmes, alongside global leaders.
This year, European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will attend as chief guests of the annual Republic Day Parade. While celebrating India’s cultural history, the president has also focused on education. Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar earlier this month, she spoke about the role of education in shaping responsible citizens. “Education is not merely a means of livelihood; it is also a means of serving society and the nation,” the head of state said, urging graduating students to recognise their responsibility towards a society invested in their learning. She also emphasised integrity, moral courage, lifelong learning, teamwork, resilience in the face of failure, and the disciplined use of time and resources.
Highlighting India’s rapid progress in technology and entrepreneurship over the past decade, the president noted opportunities across sectors – from agriculture and artificial intelligence to defence and space.
She called upon higher education institutions to strengthen research, industry-academia collaboration and socially relevant innovation, enabling young Indians to contribute meaningfully to national development. The president described the next two decades as critical in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), a future anchored in scientific temper, social responsibility and selfless service.
The president also paid tribute to the teachings of Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev and highlighted the leader’s progressive views on gender equality and noted the strong representation of women among the university’s graduates and medal recipients.