Droupadi Murmu uses Republic Day invitation to honour north-east artisans

AS INDIA prepares to mark its 77th Republic Day (26), president Droupadi Murmu has highlight­ed the values that define the world’s largest democracy, its cultural inclusivity, social re­sponsibility and faith in educa­tion as the cornerstone of na­tion-building.

The president recently shared a glimpse of the specially de­signed ‘At Home’ invitation for Republic Day, a ceremonial re­ception hosted annually at Rash­trapati Bhavan on January 26. This year’s invitation is not merely a formal card; it is a care­fully curated tribute to the north-eastern region of India, celebrat­ing its living traditions, artistic excellence and indigenous knowledge systems.

Handcrafted by skilled arti­sans from the Ashtalakshmi states – Arunachal Pradesh, As­sam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizo­ram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura – the invitation reflects the president’s emphasis on rec­ognising India’s often underrep­resented cultural landscapes.

The Republic Day ‘At Home’ invitation Eastern Eye

The invitation features a box made from a woven bamboo mat from Tripura, housing a wall-hanging style panel that show­cases traditional art forms from all eight states.

Drawing inspiration from As­samese manuscript painting, the decorative motifs depict the re­gion’s rich flora and fauna.

The invitation features woven nettle fabric and embroidery from Sikkim, bamboo weave from Meghalaya, Mon Shugu pa­per from Arunachal Pradesh, bamboo jewellery from Tripura, the traditional Gogona jaw harp from Assam, orange wild rhea and stinging nettle fabric from Nagaland, handwoven Puan Chei from Mizoram, Longpi Black Pottery from Manipur and an elegant Eri silk stole.

It is more than an invitation; it’s a statement – one that places India’s indigenous artisans at the heart of its most prestigious na­tional celebration.

Handcrafted by artisans from the north-eastern states Eastern Eye

The president’s ‘At Home’ re­ception traditionally brings to­gether constitutional authorities, distinguished citizens, cultural icons and beneficiaries of key development programmes, alongside global leaders.

This year, European Council president Antonio Costa and Eu­ropean Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will attend as chief guests of the annual Re­public Day Parade. While cele­brating India’s cultural history, the president has also focused on education. Addressing the con­vocation ceremony of the Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) in Amritsar earlier this month, she spoke about the role of educa­tion in shaping responsible citi­zens. “Education is not merely a means of livelihood; it is also a means of serving society and the nation,” the head of state said, urging graduating students to recognise their responsibility to­wards a society invested in their learning. She also emphasised integrity, moral courage, lifelong learning, teamwork, resilience in the face of failure, and the disci­plined use of time and resources.

Highlighting India’s rapid pro­gress in technology and entre­preneurship over the past dec­ade, the president noted oppor­tunities across sectors – from ag­riculture and artificial intelli­gence to defence and space.

She called upon higher educa­tion institutions to strengthen re­search, industry-academia col­laboration and socially relevant innovation, enabling young Indi­ans to contribute meaningfully to national development. The president described the next two decades as critical in realis­ing the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), a future an­chored in scientific temper, social responsibility and selfless service.

The president also paid trib­ute to the teachings of Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev and highlighted the leader’s progressive views on gender equality and noted the strong representation of women among the university’s graduates and medal recipients.