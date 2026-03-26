AFTER treating tens of thousands of patients as a general practitioner, Dr Rangan Chatterjee reinvented himself as one of Britain’s most recognisable advocates of lifestyle medicine, arguing that many modern illnesses stem from chronic stress and unhealthy habits.

Chatterjee stepped away from NHS general practice in March 2024 after a 23-year career. Since then, he has become a leading voice in the global wellness movement, combining medical credibility with a talent for communicating complex ideas in simple, practical terms.

With six bestselling books, two hugely popular podcasts and a starring role on BBC One’s Doctor in the House, he has built a powerful platform that reaches millions.

In a new Channel 4 documentary, Live Well with the Drug Free Doctor, released in January, he works with three patients who have relied heavily on medication for chronic pain, type 2 diabetes and depression. The programme follows their journeys as they attempt to improve their health through lifestyle changes rather than drugs.

“The solution to our healthcare crisis will not come from prescribing more pills, it will come from making changes to our daily lives,” Chatterjee said. “Our modern lifestyles are a root cause of our health problems, and I want to show the nation that small changes to our diets and lifestyles can have a massive effect on a variety of different conditions and result in us leading healthier and happier lives.”

Behind his focus on preventative health lies a deeply personal story. His father, Dr Tarun Chatterjee, left Kolkata in the 1960s to work as a consultant at Manchester Royal Infirmary. The elder Chatterjee’s relentless schedule – often returning home only to eat and change before heading back to hospital – resulted in chronic sleep deprivation. He later developed lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue, and never fully recovered.

The experience profoundly shaped Chatterjee’s outlook, reinforcing his belief that health must be protected, not merely restored.

His podcasts, Feel Better, Live More and the Amazon original series Built to Thrive, have become essential listening for audiences seeking a more balanced life. His sixth book, Make Change That Lasts, published in January 2025, outlines a nine-step framework for building enduring positive habits. The book was partly inspired by a meeting with Dr Edith Eger, an Auschwitz survivor, who told him: “The greatest prison is the one you create inside your own mind.”

He has also expanded his work into academia and professional education. Chatterjee is a professor of health education and communication at Chester Medical School and teaches healthcare professionals how to apply lifestyle medicine principles through Prescribing Lifestyle Medicine, the Royal College of GPs–accredited course he co-founded in 2018, which has since been delivered to thousands of clinicians around the world.

He has also recently co-founded Do Health, a personalised health companion that he believes could represent the future of preventative healthcare in the UK and beyond.

ENDS