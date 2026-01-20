Dr Amir Khan warns omega-3 deficiency impacts memory and mood

Highlights

Most people aren't getting enough omega-3 fatty acids despite believing they eat healthily.

EPA and DHA are crucial for brain cell communication, concentration and memory.

Vegetarians and vegans can obtain omega-3 from algae-based supplements.

Popular television doctor Amir Khan has urged about omega-3 fatty acids, warning that widespread deficiency of this essential nutrient could lead to serious long-term health consequences.

The GP, regularly seen on ITV's Lorraine and Good Morning Britain, took to TikTok to address what he describes as a growing nutritional gap affecting people, even those who consider themselves health conscious.

"Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats your body can't make, so you have to get them from food," Dr Khan explained.

"They're especially important for our brains but also our heart, our eyes, reducing inflammation and even improving our mood."

The doctor highlighted two critical types of omega-3 - EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) - which are particularly vital for brain health.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, these marine omega-3s, found in fish, differ from ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), the plant-based form.

"DHA is a major building block for the brain. It literally helps your brain cells communicate properly," Dr Khan noted.

"If you're not getting enough over time, that can affect things like your concentration, your memory, your mood and even your long-term brain health."

Dietary solutions

Modern diets present a significant challenge, the doctor noted. Ultra-processed foods high in omega-6 fats now dominate British plates, effectively crowding out beneficial omega-3s.

Meanwhile, consumption of oily fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel remains low.

Dr Khan, who follows a vegetarian diet himself, offered practical solutions for different dietary preferences.

Fish eaters should aim for oily fish twice weekly, while those avoiding fish can turn to algae-based supplements, which provide EPA and DHA directly.

"Fish don't actually make their own omega-3s, they get them from algae in the ocean," he revealed.

Plant sources including flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts contain ALA, though the body must work harder to convert this into EPA and DHA.

The doctor warned that prolonged omega-3 deficiency has been linked to increased inflammation, heart disease risk, mood disorders, accelerated brain ageing and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

"Think of omega-3s as brain nutrition, not just a wellness trend," Dr Khan concluded.