  • Saturday, November 16, 2024
News

Downing Street apologises after meat, alcohol served at Diwali event

Downing Street has hosted a Diwali celebration since 2009, with increased prominence during Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Britain’s first Hindu prime minister.

By: EasternEye

THE GOVERNMENT has apologised to British Hindus after meat and alcohol were served at the annual Diwali celebration at Keir Starmer’s official 10 Downing Street residence.

Although Hinduism does not explicitly prohibit the consumption of alcohol or meat, many Hindus are vegetarian and avoid alcoholic drinks as part of their customs and practices.

Shivani Raja, a Conservative MP, criticised the decision to serve these items, calling it “a disappointing lack of knowledge of the customs and traditions that many British citizens hold dear.”

A spokesperson for Starmer acknowledged the issue, stating: “A mistake was made in the organisation of the event. We understand the strength of feeling on this issue and so would apologise to the community and assure them it will not happen again.”

Diwali, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, marks the victory of good over evil and typically lasts five days. Downing Street has hosted a Diwali celebration since 2009, with increased prominence during Rishi Sunak’s tenure as Britain’s first Hindu prime minister. Sunak, along with his family, was previously photographed participating in the traditional Diwali candle lighting outside No 10.

Hinduism does not have a definitive stance on meat consumption, but many followers refrain from eating beef due to the religious reverence for cows, and some abstain from all meats.

In a letter to Starmer, Raja expressed concern over the incident, saying she was “greatly concerned” about the inclusion of meat and alcohol at the event.

