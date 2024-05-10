  • Friday, May 10, 2024
NSA Barrow holds talks with Indian counterpart Doval

The talks between Barrow and Doval were focused on boosting India-UK cooperation in the areas of critical technologies and security.

Tim Barrow met with Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: X/@UKinIndia)

By: Vivek Mishra

Britain’s national security advisor (NSA), Tim Barrow, met with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, in New Delhi on Thursday.

The talks were focused on boosting India-UK cooperation in the areas of critical technologies and security.

During this meeting, discussions were held on the “Technology and Security Initiative, which will be a major bilateral mechanism to strengthen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies between the two countries”, government officials said, reported ANI.

They also discussed bilateral issues and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

Barrow also held discussions with India’s external affairs minister, S Jaishankar.

“Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said on X.

India’s external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said the talks between Doval and Barrow “centred around the technology and security initiative, which will be a major bilateral mechanism to strengthen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies”.

“They also discussed bilateral issues and regional and global matters of mutual interest. This visit will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries,” Jaiswal said.

