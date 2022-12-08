Do you use baby skincare products? Here’s why you shouldn’t

There’s a reason why there is a separate skincare range for babies.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

It’s important to pay attention to the kind of products you apply on your skin, especially those with sensitive skin, need to be more cautious as any product that doesn’t suit the skin could lead to itchiness, redness, inflammation, acne, and so on. You’ve probably heard that those with sensitive skin tend to use baby skincare products in the hope that these products are less harsh and will be beneficial for their skin.

“However, it doesn’t work like that,” warns Dr Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist who took to her Instagram account to explain that there’s a reason why there is a separate skincare range for babies, The Indian Express reports.

The expert informs, “There’s a structural difference between the skin of babies and that of adults. A baby’s skin has almost nil sebum, sweat, and melanin production in comparison to adults. So, how can a cleanser and shampoo meant for babies work for us?”

Newborn babies’ skin and hair are very different and need gentle cleansing. Adults, on the other hand, are exposed to plenty of pollutants daily. Moreover, an adult’s skin’s cell turnover process is completely different from a baby’s and therefore requires a different skincare regimen. Ignoring this fact will only prevent your skin from being thoroughly cleansed and as a result, you may develop blackheads, explains an earlier report in IDiva.

Explaining the difference between babies’ skin and the skin of adults, Dr Gurveen adds, “A baby’s skin has less natural moisturising factors and lipids, and their skin barrier is not yet fully developed. So, their moisturiser has more oils and occlusive ingredients.” This can lead to skin acne and congestion in adults.

Also, a baby’s skin is not exposed to the sun, environmental pollution, sun, stress, and hormones.

“So, if your skin is sensitive, don’t use baby products. Instead, use brands and products meant for sensitive skin,” the dermatologist advises.

Agreeing, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi, India reportedly said, “Baby products are pH balanced, and contain ingredients which fortify skin as it doesn’t produce oils until a certain point. A shampoo or body wash for babies, for example, is a much milder and more protective product than a thorough cleanser.

“So, if you use it on yourself, you might find your skin, especially parts of your body with large pores, getting clogged and feeling greasy. The adult body has much larger pores than a baby’s and is much oilier on average, meaning it needs a whole other level of cleansing.”

Another reason baby skincare products may be harmful and irritating for adults is because of their fragrance. “A lot of skincare for babies has fragrance, even though it isn’t overpowering. This doesn’t work out well for adult skin prone to inflammation—something we tend to ignore because it feels good to smell,” Dr Chandni said.

The expert goes on to explain that it is important to note that products meant for babies don’t contain ingredients that focus on skin problems – this is because babies don’t have any skin issues. “Baby products also don’t exfoliate skin because babies don’t need it. The day there is a two-month-old with acne, pigmentation, or blackheads, we can discuss using that child’s skincare.

“Till then, those of us with skin issues which need treating will have to use specialised skincare which actually treats our grown-up skin troubles,” she said.