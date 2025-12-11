Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Disney commits £750 million to OpenAI, paving the way for its characters to appear in Sora

Disney chief executive Bob Iger calls the partnership a blend of the company’s “iconic stories and characters”

Disney OpenAI deal

The agreement does not permit the use of performers’ likenesses or voices

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 11, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Disney invests £750 million in OpenAI, granting Sora access to more than 200 Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars characters.
  • The three-year agreement covers characters only – not talent likenesses or voices.
  • The deal comes amid ongoing concern in Hollywood about AI’s impact on creative work and rights.

Disney strikes landmark deal with OpenAI

Disney has confirmed a £750 million equity investment in OpenAI, allowing the company’s Sora video generator to use hundreds of its characters. Under the three-year licensing deal, Sora users will be able to create short social videos featuring figures from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

The agreement does not permit the use of performers’ likenesses or voices.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger calls the partnership a blend of the company’s “iconic stories and characters” with OpenAI’s technology, saying it will put “imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans”.

Hollywood tensions shape the backdrop

The announcement marks OpenAI’s biggest move yet into the entertainment world. Sora’s earlier rollout was met with fierce criticism from writers, actors, VFX artists and other industry workers concerned about job losses, unauthorised likeness use and weakening creative rights. Several unions have staged protests, and AI firms continue to face copyright lawsuits.

Sora previously sparked controversy when users generated videos that placed well-known characters in inappropriate or offensive settings. The platform also drew condemnation for racist portrayals of Martin Luther King Jr, prompting OpenAI to block his likeness. Malcolm X’s daughter described seeing her father depicted by Sora as “deeply disrespectful”.

Disney has been protective of its intellectual property. It has issued cease-and-desist notices to AI companies, including Character.AI and Google, over alleged unauthorised use of its characters.

OpenAI positions itself as a partner, not a threat

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has recently been making overtures to the entertainment industry, including an appearance on The Tonight Show. He says the Disney deal shows AI firms can collaborate with creatives “responsibly” while supporting innovation and broader reach for storytelling.

Alongside the character licensing agreement, Disney will use OpenAI’s tools through its application programming interfaces to develop new products and internal systems. Selected Sora-generated videos will also be available on Disney+, and Disney employees will have access to ChatGPT.

Disney OpenAI deal OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has recently been making overtures to the entertainment industryX/ DiscussingFilm

A major shift for the entertainment sector

Iger says technological change has always reshaped entertainment, and describes this partnership as a significant moment for the industry. He stresses that Disney intends to extend its storytelling power through generative AI “thoughtfully and responsibly”, with protections in place for creators and their work.

disneysoraopenaidisney openai deal

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

billboards

The company is on course to install the screens in 1,000 buildings by the end of this year

30secondsgroup

Camera billboards track residents' reaction to adverts in UK apartment blocks

Highlights

  • 30Seconds Group plans to install camera-equipped billboards in 1,000 buildings by end of 2025.
  • RMG has installed screens in 126 developments housing 50,000 people.
  • Civil liberties group Big Brother Watch calls the technology "creepy as hell".

Digital billboards fitted with cameras to monitor residents' responses to advertisements have been installed in hundreds of apartment blocks across the UK, prompting privacy concerns from civil liberties campaigners and residents.

The supplier, 30Seconds Group, has installed the electronic noticeboards all equipped with cameras in communal areas, telling potential advertisers the devices can track "occupant engagement" from residents who form a "captive audience" while waiting for lifts.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us