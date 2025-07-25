Skip to content
 
Dishoom to open its first Glasgow café this August

Bombay café Dishoom arrives in Glasgow city centre

Bombay café Dishoom

One of the UK’s most beloved restaurant groups, Dishoom

Haarala Hamilton
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 25, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights

  • Dishoom opens its first Glasgow location on Friday 29 August
  • New café located in a Grade A listed building on Nelson Mandela Place
  • Signature dishes like Bacon Naan Rolls and House Black Daal to feature on the menu
  • Continues ‘Meal for a Meal’ initiative, donating a meal to a child in need for every one served
  • Follows successful launches in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Birmingham


One of the UK’s most beloved restaurant groups, Dishoom, will officially open its first Glasgow café on Friday 29 August. The new site, located on Nelson Mandela Place in the city centre, marks a major milestone for the brand as it expands further into Scotland.

Taking over a 7,000 sq ft Grade A listed building that formerly housed Glasgow’s stock exchange, the new Dishoom will blend the spirit of Bombay’s old Irani cafés with the energy of Glasgow’s South Asian community.

Rooted in story and tradition

Every Dishoom location draws inspiration from a specific narrative rooted in Bombay’s culture. For Glasgow, the story is centred on a fictional former agent, Miss X, who returns to civilian life to run a lively Irani café at the base of the stock exchange building.

This storytelling element informs the restaurant’s design, with interiors and atmosphere shaped by the imagined world of Miss X.

A menu of much-loved classics

The Glasgow café will be open from morning to late evening, serving a menu of signature favourites that have earned Dishoom national acclaim. Diners can expect classics such as the Bacon Naan Roll, House Black Daal, Chicken Ruby and Jackfruit Biryani, alongside drinks like chai and house sodas.

The restaurant will accept reservations for breakfast and lunch, as well as for dinner groups of six or more. Walk-ins will be welcomed throughout the day.

Dining with purpose: Meal for a Meal

  Every Dishoom location draws inspiration from a specific narrative rooted in Bombay’s cultureHaarala Hamilton

Dishoom’s commitment to social impact continues with its ‘Meal for a Meal’ initiative. For every meal served in Glasgow, the restaurant will donate a meal to a child in need. This is delivered in partnership with Magic Breakfast in the UK and The Akshaya Patra Foundation in India.

To date, more than 20 million meals have been donated through this initiative across Dishoom’s other locations in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

A long-held ambition realised

Executive Chef Arun Tilak, who joined Dishoom in 2012 and helped launch its Covent Garden kitchen, said the Glasgow launch fulfils a long-standing dream.

“Bringing Dishoom to Glasgow has long been a dream of ours. The team has worked hard to create a space and a menu that feels authentic to Bombay while celebrating the character of Glasgow and the heritage of its South Asian community.

“Every Dishoom tells a Bombay story which comes to life when people sit, eat and share together. That sense of warmth and welcome is at the heart of what we do, and we’re so looking forward to seeing it in Glasgow.”

