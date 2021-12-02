Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 02, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

INDIA

Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution

(Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

India’s polluted capital again ordered schools closed on Thursday over dangerous smog levels, as the country’s top court demanded officials take action to address the toxic haze.

New Delhi, one of the world’s most polluted cities and home to about 20 million people, is cloaked in a thick blanket of smog every winter.

The city government shuttered schools in November but allowed classes to resume on Monday after claiming air quality had improved.

They reversed course on Thursday after a Supreme Court hearing gave authorities 24 hours to reduce smog levels.

“Small children have to go (to class) in morning fog. There’s no respect,” Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said during proceedings.

The Supreme Court asked the government to curb vehicle emissions and industrial pollution, the main drivers of the city’s smog problem.

Delhi’s levels of PM2.5 — the most harmful particulate matter responsible for chronic lung and heart disease — were around 215 micrograms per cubic metre, according to monitoring company IQAir.

The figure is more than 14 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization.

Last month Delhi halted most construction work and asked civil servants to work from home as the city’s air quality deteriorated.

A Lancet report last year said almost 17,500 people died in Delhi in 2019 because of air pollution.

And a report by IQAir last year found that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were in India.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India announces first two cases of Omicron variant
INDIA
Care industry looks to India to cut shortage
News
Traveller from London among 4 tested positive for Covid in Delhi
INDIA
Covishield vaccine was effective during India’s second wave
News
India promises more Covid-19 shots to Omicron-hit Africa
News
Omicron variant: India issues new guidelines for international passengers
News
Indian president concludes visit to Rishikesh’s Parmarth Niketan Ashram
INDIA
India steps up Covid testing for international flyers
INDIA
India’s Serum Institute resumes Covid-19 shot exports
INDIA
India tightens screening for new Covid-19 variant
News
Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife
INDIA
Survey: India has more women than men for first time
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saina pulls out of World Championships due to multiple injuries
Fate of India’s South Africa tour should be known in…
Delhi shuts schools again after court warning to curb pollution
India announces first two cases of Omicron variant
“Kudos to Ram Madhvani for making Dhamaka and giving me…
Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 leads nominations for Filmfare OTT Awards…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE