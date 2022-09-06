Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Delhi cab driver arrested for masturbating in front of 23-year-old UK lawyer

Police said the incident took place on Friday when the woman arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport with her friend.

Arrested man in handcuffs with handcuffed hands behind back in prison

By: Melvin Samuel

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly playing with himself in front of a UK-based woman and her friend while ferrying them to a hotel in south Delhi, police said on Sunday, adding the duo left the country after the incident.

The accused, Maakhan Lal, a native of Lalganj district in Uttar Pradesh, had been working for the past six months as a driver in Delhi, they said.

Police said the incident took place on Friday when the London-based lawyer arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport with her friend. The two were supposed to stay in Delhi and thereafter take a trip to Rajasthan.

According to police, the duo booked a cab using an app from the airport.

While the foreign tourists were on their way to a five-star hotel in south Delhi, the driver allegedly masturbated in front of them inside the cab, police said, adding when they objected to his action, he threatened them.

The woman lawyer immediately informed police and gave a verbal complaint, police said.

Soon after her statement was recorded, the British woman left the country with her friend as their return tickets were also booked in advance, a senior police official said.

A case was registered based on her recorded statement and evidence, the official said, adding the accused driver was arrested and released on bail.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

