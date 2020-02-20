Mental Health Media
Governor (Accounting Experience)
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Debbie Abrahams ran sustained anti-India campaign, says Indian government


LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Debbie Abrahams. Shadow secretary of work and pensions, addresses delegates on the second day of the annual Labour party conference at the ACC on September 26, 2016 in Liverpool, England. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has stated that if in power a Labour government would create a 'manufacturing renaissance'. Labour would also support traditional manufacturing and industry with government 'intervention' if needed. Mr McDonnell has also rejected claims that the party is anti-enterprise. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Debbie Abrahams. Shadow secretary of work and pensions, addresses delegates on the second day of the annual Labour party conference at the ACC on September 26, 2016 in Liverpool, England. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell has stated that if in power a Labour government would create a 'manufacturing renaissance'. Labour would also support traditional manufacturing and industry with government 'intervention' if needed. Mr McDonnell has also rejected claims that the party is anti-enterprise. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

British MP Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry to India and deported to Dubai, has run a sustained campaign against India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday (20).

Abrahams, who is a Labour Party MP and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, claimed she was travelling on a valid e-visa to India to visit family and friends but her visa was revoked without explanation.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Abrahams did not have a valid visa when she arrived at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Monday.

“When she was coming to India, she did not have a valid visa. She came here without a valid visa and with all respect she was sent back. We believe that her views and statements are anti-India,” Kumar said at a briefing when asked about her statements in favour of Pakistan.

There has been a sustained campaign from her side against India, he said.

Kumar said Abrahams claimed that she was here to meet family and friends, but even if her visa had been valid it was an e-Business visa.

“Even if we presume that she had a visa, that was issued for a business ETA and business ETA cannot be used for a primary purpose of meeting family and friends,” he said.

Abrahams, who has been a vocal critic of the Indian government”s abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, posted what looks like an e-visa document on Twitter to show that she had a visa issued on October 7 last year, which was valid until October 5, 2020.

However, government sources had said Abrahams” e-Business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities, and the cancellation was conveyed to her on February 14.

GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

Sindhu wins third successive ESPN’s Female Sportsperson of the Year award

Top Indian golfers gear up for action as Hero Indian Open nears

Indian cleaner arrested in Dubai for stealing watches worth $2 million

Pakistan hopes Trump will take 'practical steps' on his offer to mediate on Kashmir

Melania Trump likely to visit Delhi government school, interact with students