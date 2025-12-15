Skip to content
Is Cristiano Ronaldo joining Vin Diesel in 'Fast Forever' for the 'Fast & Furious' finale?

Diesel’s Instagram post hints that a role was written for the football star, leaving fans guessing.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured together sparking Fast & Furious 11 rumours

Instagram/vindiesel
By Pooja PillaiDec 15, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Vin Diesel teased a possible role for Cristiano Ronaldo in Fast & Furious 11.
  • Diesel shared an Instagram photo with Ronaldo, with a caption suggesting a written role.
  • Fast & Furious 11, titled Fast Forever, is planned as the franchise finale.
  • The film aims for an April 2027 release, featuring returning main cast including Dwayne Johnson.
  • Ronaldo’s appearance remains unconfirmed; fans have sparked speculation online.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be set to make a surprise move into Hollywood after Vin Diesel hinted at a role for the football star in the Fast & Furious series. The Instagram post featuring Ronaldo created speculation about the Portuguese striker joining the upcoming final film, Fast Forever.

Why Vin Diesel’s post has fans talking

Diesel shared a photo with Ronaldo on Instagram, giving a thumbs-up. The caption read: “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him.” Fans quickly reacted, sparking social media buzz. Some joked about Ronaldo appearing before other high-profile projects, while others speculated on the nature of his role.

The actor and producer has long interacted with stars outside Hollywood, but this is one of the first clear hints at the footballer crossing over into the franchise.


What’s planned for Fast & Furious 11

The eleventh film, reportedly titled Fast Forever, is intended as the concluding chapter of the series that began in 2001. Vin Diesel confirmed returning cast members, including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, Jordana Brewster, and Michelle Rodriguez.

Diesel also indicated that the story would revisit Los Angeles, refocus on car culture, and include key character arcs, such as Brian O’Conner, originally played by Paul Walker. The film is targeting an April 2027 release, though production delays have left some details open.


Has Ronaldo confirmed his role?

There is no official confirmation from Cristiano Ronaldo or Universal Studios regarding his participation. Diesel’s comments, however, have led fans to speculate heavily on social media. Observers point to Diesel’s words as a potential indication that plans are underway, but details of the character or screen time remain unknown.


Ronaldo has been expanding beyond football, with ventures including his film studio UR.MARV, launched earlier this year. A cameo in a major franchise would align with his growing interest in entertainment projects.

fast & furiousfast foreverfootball and cinemacristiano ronaldo

