Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 435,758
Total Cases 32,512,366
Today's Fatalities 648
Today's Cases 37,593

News

Covid jab protection wanes within six months, UK researchers say

A woman receives her first Pfizer vaccine in Stanmore, Greater London. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

PROTECTION against Covid-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain.

After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing Covid-19 infection in the month after the second dose fell from 88 per cent to 74 per cent, an analysis of data collected in Britain’s ZOE COVID study showed.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, effectiveness fell from 77 per cent to 67 per cent after four to five months.

The study was based on data from more than 1.2 million test results.

Previous analysis of data has suggested that vaccines provide protection for at least six months.

Under a worst-case scenario, protection could fall below 50 per cent for older people and healthcare workers by the winter, Tim Spector, principal investigator for the ZOE COVID study, said.

“It’s bringing into focus this need for some action. We can’t just sit by and see the protectiveness slowly waning whilst cases are still high and the chance of infection still high as well,” Spector told BBC television.

Britain is starting to plan for a Covid-19 vaccine booster campaign later this year after top vaccine advisers said it might be necessary to give third shots to the elderly and most vulnerable from September.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last minute of Aug 31
News
Here is how children can make most of summer holidays
UK
Javid daughters to take part in charity run for refugees
PAKISTAN
These refugees want to go back to Afghanistan where ‘peace is established’
News
Headteacher risks jail for not shutting illegal Islamic school
US
Padma Lakshmi leads online criticism against article calling ‘Indian cuisine one spice dish’
UK
Council joins and supports Root Out Racism movement
UK
British Asian salesman at Porsche dealership wins unfair dismissal claim
UK
Chances of Pakistan exiting UK travel red list ’50:50′
News
Diversity warning over sleaze watchdog after Fergusson’s appointment
News
‘New super-variant Covid-22 more dangerous than Delta’
News
Hindu Council of Wales celebrates Raksha Bandhan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bangarraju: Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starrer goes on the floors
Afridi’s efforts help Pakistan level West Indies series
Rashid Khan sends Sussex into T20 Blast final
UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to the last…
Here is how children can make most of summer holidays
Javid daughters to take part in charity run for refugees