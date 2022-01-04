Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379

INDIA

Covid-hit cruise halted in Indian waters

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

MORE THAN 2,000 people travelling on a cruise ship in Indian waters have been prevented from disembarking after a Covid outbreak on board, authorities said. 

The Empress set sail from Mumbai to the former Portuguese colony of Goa but was stopped by port authorities near its destination at the city of Vasco on Sunday after the infections were detected.

At least 66 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the virus, Eugene D’Souza, a pathologist at the nearby Victor Hospital, said.

“It has been decided those who have tested positive will be hospitalised or home quarantined,” he added.

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane said Monday (3) authorities were deciding whether to allow passengers to leave the ship, operated by Indian company Cordelia Cruises.

The cruise industry worldwide is struggling to get back on its feet after voyages were halted at the start of the pandemic and several vessels were hit by outbreaks.

Goa’s expansive beaches and lush wilderness are popular destinations for overseas and local tourists. The area has seen steadily rising Covid numbers with an influx of visitors over the festive season.

Officials elsewhere in India have fretted over the arrival of the Omicron coronavirus variant and a sudden jump in daily infections.

Some of India’s biggest urban centres imposed fresh movement restrictions last week, with overnight curfews in effect in the capital New Delhi and tech hub Bangalore.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India extends timeline for re-issuance of OCI card
News
India’s foreign funds ban will hurt us severely: Oxfam
News
India: Panel to examine women marriage bill has only one woman member
INDIA
Covid: India launches drive to vaccinate children aged 15 to 18
INDIA
India will not allow Covid to dampen development, says Modi
News
Stampede at India religious shrine kills 12
News
New Covid cases continue to rise in India
INDIA
Omicron: India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 22,775
INDIA
India says China ‘inventing’ names in disputed region
INDIA
Indian tax authorities seize $30m in cash ahead of state elections
News
Seven killed in Kashmir fighting: Indian police
News
India extends security law after botched army ambush
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss
Israeli agency ‘may have bombed German, Swiss firms that aided…
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus
India extends timeline for re-issuance of OCI card
NHS trusts declare “critical incidents” amid Covid staff crisis
Pakistan reports most Covid-19 cases in two months
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE