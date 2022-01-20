Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 487,693
Total Cases 38,218,773
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 3,17,532
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 487,693
Total Cases 38,218,773
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 3,17,532

News

Coventry family wins Guinness World Record as the most siblings with albinism

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE six adult children of a family in Coventry were recognised as the most siblings with albinism last year, the BBC reported. 

The Parvez-Akhtar family told the BBC that they sought recognition in the Guinness World Records to create “a positive” after years of bullying over the condition.

Albinism affects the production of melanin and people with the condition may have skin that burns easily in the sun and eye problems, including poor sight.

Naseem Akhtar, 42, the eldest, believes that their story will help other people overcome their “struggles”.

She told BBC that she wants to “make life easier for other people with albinism”.

“I was a different colour to my uncles and aunts and to my grandad and grandma. Confidence and self-esteem were affected by feeling like an outsider and “not fitting in any camp. It was very difficult; identity was a massive issue – certainly for myself. Being Asian but not looking Asian, it was massive,” she was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

Parents Aslam and Shameem, both 65, were born in Pakistan and also have the condition passed on to their children, aged between 42 and 27.

Mohammed Rafi, 27, is the youngest sibling. He said they had a lot of support as children and their parents encouraged them to be independent.

“Basically at school we used to have a support worker network that used to be there to help us with anything,” he told BBC.

“But the bullying it did go on at school but when I went to college it just totally stopped. I think maybe because more people understood about bullying and racial awareness and everything – it just gradually faded out throughout my time as a child.”

They received the world record in May 2021, the report added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Former Guantánamo detainee plans legal action to restore British passport
News
Texas hostage-taker ‘prayed for two years’ for attack
UK
Swindon Council faces fresh calls to find replacement temple after closure
News
India’s expert panel advises full approval for Covishield, Covaxin
News
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
PAKISTAN
Pakistan woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp status
UK
Family in Essex build own plane during lockdown
News
Most Covid rules in England to be scrapped as infections fall
News
UK police arrest two men over Texas siege
UK
Shama Amin quits BBC show on health grounds
UK
Texas standoff: UK police release teenagers without charge
News
Air India cancels flights over US 5G deployment
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shining bright: Top 30 under 30 global Asian stars
Inclusive approach needed for cricket’s equality drive
Former Guantánamo detainee plans legal action to restore British passport
Manish Gupta: Thrills of filmmaking
The top 10 Subhash Ghai movies
Param Singh: I want to explore characters from different demographics…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE