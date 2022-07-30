Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 30, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Protest over granting listed status to Cecil Rhodes plaque at Oxford University

According to campaigners, Rhodes was a racist and promoted white supremacy.

FILE PHOTO: A plaque dedicated to Cecil Rhodes in King Edward Street, adjacent to University of Oxford’s Oriel College on June 09, 2020 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Controversy erupted in Britain over culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ decision to give listed status to a Cecil Rhodes plaque at a University of Oxford college, media reports said.

She neglected an earlier judgment by Historic England which decided against providing legal status to the plaque which stands at Oriel College within the University.

It is situated near a famous statue, which has been at the centre of the Rhodes Must Fall campaign for years.

In June, Dorries made the decision to give the plaque in King Edward Street a Grade II listed status.

Kim Wagner, professor of imperial history at Queen Mary University of London, told the MailOnline: “This is simply what one would expect from Nadine Dorries and a discredited government, which has nothing left but the pursuit of its inept culture-war project.

“Cecil Rhodes has become a rallying point for imperiophiliacs, and the slogan to ‘retain and explain’ is just part of the ongoing effort to whitewash his legacy and that of the empire more generally. Luckily, most of us don’t get our history from statues or plaques.”

According to campaigners, Rhodes was a racist and promoted white supremacy.

Rhodes was a student at the college and left the college £100,000 when he died in 1902. He drove British colonial expansion in southern Africa as well as founding Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe and Zambia) and the De Beers diamond mining company.

In February 2020 Historic England said that the plaque is not of national interest as it lacks ‘richness of detail’. In 2021, Oriel’s governing body wanted to move the plaque and a statue of Rhodes in High Street. An independent commission also backed the decision.

But the decision was later withdrawn due to costs as it involved complex planning.

That decision was backed by the appointed to examine its future and Rhodes’ legacy.

But the college later said it would not seek to move them due to costs and ‘complex’ planning processes.

A Historic England spokesperson said that the plaque lacked “the richness of detail and modelling to mark it out as of national interest for its artistic quality”.

A UK culture department spokesperson said that the government is committed to retaining and explaining the country’s heritage.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Braverman tells lawyers to refrain from dismissing policies as unlawful
News
Swimming pool safety tips that parents can’t afford to ignore
News
AI predicts ‘haunting’ last selfies on earth before the end of the world, watch video
HEADLINE STORY
Liz Truss leads with 90 pc chance in race for next UK PM: Survey
News
Tory leadership race: Rishi pledges to address woke nonsense’ and stand up against ‘left-wing agitators’
HEADLINE STORY
UK contaminated blood victims should receive £100,000: Inquiry
News
Electric grid crisis: No new homes in west London until 2035
News
NHS faces drug shortages: Millions could be left without vital meds
News
Money laundering ringleader jailed for smuggling £104 million to Dubai
News
Lyme Disease: Everything you need to know about it
News
Sunak vows to double number of foreign criminals deported even as he admits…
News
Asian heritage students more likely than white Britons to study in top universities
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
SS Rajamouli feels ‘honoured’ as Russo Brothers call him ‘great’…
From Taylor Swift to Kim Kardashian, here’re worst celebrity private…
Bollywood bashing is nonsense: Karan Johar on Hindi films not…
Braverman tells lawyers to refrain from dismissing policies as unlawful
‘People like love stories and they like to make things…
Swimming pool safety tips that parents can’t afford to ignore