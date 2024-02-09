  • Friday, February 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Consultant’s lost diamond ring makes 100-mile journey back to owner

Suraj Shah (L) & Radhika Ramasamy (R) – Image Credit: Royal Free London

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

A diamond ring journeyed nearly 100 miles from Suffolk to the Royal Free Hospital (RFH) in London, where it was “miraculously” found in a set of scrubs, much to the relief of its owner, Radhika Ramasamy, a consultant anaesthetist at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust in Bury St Edmunds.

The discovery was made by Suraj Shah, an anaesthetics registrar at RFH, who stumbled upon the ring in his green scrubs as he prepared for his ICU shift on December 19, a news report by RFH said.

According to the report, the ring fell to the floor as Shah was dressing, drawing the attention of a colleague who alerted him. Initially suspecting the ring belonged to a nurse at RFH, Shah made efforts to find its owner within the hospital.

However, when these attempts proved fruitless, he reached out to the hospital’s facilities team for assistance.
Shah empathised with the potential loss, acknowledging the deep sentimental value such items hold, a sentiment fuelled by the thought of how his wife would feel under similar circumstances.

This understanding, coupled with the knowledge of how common it is for healthcare workers to remove jewellery during procedures, propelled him to act.

The connection was made when the RFH facilities team checked with their laundry service and found that a missing ring had been reported from Suffolk.

Radhika had placed the ring in her scrubs pocket before administering a spinal anaesthetic to a patient, only realising its absence five days later—the very day Shah found it.

She explained that she had intended to wear the ring again after the procedure, but a subsequent task made her forget.

It wasn’t until the next evening that she noticed its absence, and by then, the weekend had arrived, delaying her report to the facilities team until Monday.

She said her expectations of recovery were low, fearing the ring would be lost in the laundry process.

Expressing her joy at the ring’s return, Radhika said, “I’m so happy to have it returned. It just shows how honest people are and I want to say a huge thank you to all the people involved – my end at the West Suffolk Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital – in reuniting me with a ring that has real sentimental value to me as it was a birthday present from my husband a few years ago. I know it’s been an incredible team effort and I am so appreciative of how so many people have gone the extra mile to track me down and return it to me.”

Suraj on the other hand said, “It’s nice to feel part of a bit of a little miracle. I’m delighted the ring has been reunited with Radhika.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
What is India’s civil code and why does it anger Muslims?
INDIA
Three killed in India after madrassa demolition triggers religious clashes
News
Queen Camilla says King Charles ‘doing extremely well’
News
Indian goods face boycott in Bangladesh
Travel
India takes the divine path to boost tourism
UK
Opheem creates history as it gets two Michelin stars
News
Women need to work extra two decades to match pension savings of men:…
WORLD
Australian Senator takes oath on Bhagavad Gita
News
Asian-origin waste plant boss fined for obstructing Environment Agency officers
UK
Cameron pledges to help Scot imprisoned in India
News
India chess player’s Instagram post sparks sexism discussion
News
Asians rally round King
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW