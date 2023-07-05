Website Logo
London city alderman hopeful Sushil Saluja calls for action to save local shops

‘We also need more tech companies, more young talent, more energy’

Sushil Saluja

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

CITY hopeful Sushil Saluja has called for action to save local shops in a new video launched this week in his campaign to be Alderman for Castle Baynard ward next Thursday (13).

There are 25 Aldermen elected in the City of London, who work closely with common councillors, support the lord mayor and help promote the City of London internationally.

In the video, Saluja spoke about his background growing up in east London and the importance of small businesses in the City to support other workers.

Many businesses are being hit hard by rising costs and lower footfall.

Saluja said, “Castle Baynard needs to be better for shops, bars and restaurants and small businesses, with more investment and more customers. We also need more tech companies, more young talent, more energy.”

Saluja, who is married to Feltham and Heston MP Seema Malhotra, worked in the City at Accenture for over 30 years, where he was a former senior partner.

Through his career he worked in more than 40 countries and ran Accenture’s financial services practice across Asia Pacific and EMEA, stepping down to start a portfolio career three years ago.

He was also head of technology at the Bank of England until last month.

Saluja also described his record of public service supporting business and education.

He is a trustee of the British Council and the University of Greenwich, and was a founding Board member of TheCityUK.

He also chairs Heart of the City, a charity helping SMEs with their sustainability action plans. His campaign endorsers include business leaders, charity leaders, Lord Charles Falconer (former lord chancellor) as well as the retiring Alderman and senior common councillors and residents.

Saluja said: “I know what businesses need to succeed. I chair the Castle Baynard business forum. I mentor young people. I am proud of the City of London.”

“But Castle Baynard used to buzz – now it feels faded. I know it can be so much better. We need to rejuvenate Fleet Street, bringing new law courts and other buildings and promote safer streets.”

“The City must remain the world’s centre for law, for justice and for professional services.”

He added: “I will back our local charities and faith groups, connecting them with businesses and residents for a better City, a better society and a better world.

“We can dream big. We can make the change.”

The election for Alderman for Castle Baynard will be held on July 13 from 8am-8pm.

Details of the election and all the candidates can be found here:
https://www.cityoflondon.gov.uk/about-us/voting-elections/forthcoming-elections

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

