In a world of noise and division, choose humility and tolerance

It’s hard to watch the news and not feel a crushing weight. Human suffering, hate, division, and racism all swirl into a depressing, deafening noise. It makes you wonder: has basic humanity been lost? Are core values like humility and tolerance just quaint ideas of the past?
I've been reflecting on what these words really mean, especially in our hyper-connected, hyper-critical world. I’ve been reading quotes and diverse books that offer powerful reminders: these aren't signs of weakness; they are a profound source of strength.
We often think of tolerance as merely enduring what we dislike, but the truth is, it’s about radical acceptance: "live and let live." It’s about being curious, not judgmental, towards different opinions, cultures, and lifestyles. It means granting space for one another to exist authentically, shutting down the tendency to form an us-versus-them mindset. It also requires a gentle acceptance of our own flaws and the universal stumbles of humanity, which is essential for building compassion.
Tolerance can also be practised on an energetic level. Think of the petty annoyances - the person speaking too loudly on their phone, the aggressive driver. Why choose to fire off negative energy at what you can’t change? We can refuse to disturb our internal peace by slowing down our instinct to condemn others, recognising that everyone carries invisible burdens. The spirit of namaste reminds us: the divinity in me honours the divinity in you. We don't have to agree with someone or even like them, but we can absolutely offer respect.
When we feel the urgent need to be right, to condemn, or to lift ourselves above others, that's when we need a big dose of humility. It’s not low self-esteem; it is a spiritual strength that stands in opposition to narcissism and arrogance. Humility means acknowledging our small, yet important, place in the vastness of the universe. It’s the realisation that we are all on the same plane and that no individual’s worth supersedes another’s.
Authentic humility makes you pliable, not rigid. It’s the willingness to own your mistakes and keep your heart open to the needs of others. When your ego, the demanding inner voice, pushes for the win, notice it, and gently let go of the need to be right. As a wise man once noted, humility is the bedrock upon which all other virtues are built; without it, our efforts at kindness crumble.
When we see suffering and hate, it’s a clear sign that both humility and tolerance are desperately needed - not as nice sentiments, but as conscious, daily choices.
Next time you’re annoyed, try deflecting the negative energy instead of absorbing and reflecting it. Acknowledge the frustration, but choose not to let it steal your peace.
When a conversation gets heated, pause, and ask yourself if the desire to prove your point is more important than connection. Choose humility of listening over the arrogance of lecturing.
The world’s problems are vast, but they are mitigated one interaction at a time. If we can commit to viewing people with the generous spirit of our hearts, we can begin to mend division. Most people are navigating challenges as best they can. It’s our job to meet them with grace. I will practice humility and tolerance daily. Join me in setting this intention?
