Chinese vehicle maker Chery picks Liverpool for European headquarters

New hub to anchor European operations

Jobs expected across engineering and software roles

Details of site and investment still evolving

Liverpool has been selected as the first European headquarters for Chery Commercial Vehicle, marking a significant move by the Chinese manufacturer into the UK and European markets.

The company plans to open a major base in the city to support its European operations, covering research, engineering, innovation and commercial development. Local leaders say the project is expected to create high-value jobs across areas such as engineering, software development, research and operations, though exact numbers and timelines have not been disclosed.

The headquarters is intended to serve as the central hub for Chery Commercial Vehicle’s activities across Europe, as the company looks to expand its presence in electric, hydrogen and autonomous commercial vehicles. The move is also expected to support collaboration with local research partners and innovation centres, helping to link global automotive expertise with regional capabilities.

Details of the site location have not yet been released. However, parts of the wider Liverpool city region, including Speke and Halewood, already host major automotive operations linked to companies such as Jaguar Land Rover and Ford.

Chery Commercial Vehicle has said its plans involve full localisation in the UK, spanning products, research, engineering, talent and commercial partnerships. The Liverpool base is also expected to act as a landing point for joint ventures and demonstrations of new energy technologies.

Political and regional backing

The announcement was made during a visit to China by Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson, which coincided with UK prime minister Keir Starmer’s trip to the country, where he met Chinese president Xi Jinping.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Robinson reportedly said the decision reflected confidence in Liverpool’s automotive cluster, skilled workforce and transport links, including the Port of Liverpool, Liverpool Airport and nearby Manchester Airport.

Gong Yueqiong, general manager of Chery Commercial Vehicle, said the company was focused on building a long-term presence in the UK, “as quoted in a news report”, adding that the strategy was centred on local talent, partnerships and green technology.

Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, reportedly said the decision was a “vote of confidence” in the region’s advanced manufacturing and green innovation sectors, noting that local authorities would continue working with the company to support future growth.

Liverpool City Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said they will work with Chery Commercial Vehicle, regional partners and national government to ensure the project delivers economic and social benefits across the city and wider region.