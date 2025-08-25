Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Cardiff man charged with murder after woman’s death

South Wales Police

South Wales Police said they were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside at 07:37 BST on Thursday following reports of a seriously injured woman. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said they were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside at 07:37 BST on Thursday following reports of a seriously injured woman.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Niwunhellage Dona Nirodha Kalapni Niwunhella, known as Nirodha, died at the scene.

Police said Thisara Weragalage, from Pentwyn, was arrested shortly after on Seawall Road in Splott and later charged with murder. He was known to the victim and remains in custody, BBC reported. He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

In a tribute, Nirodha’s family said she was a "cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many". They added: "Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude. She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth and her memory will continue to inspire us. Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us."

Det Ch Insp Matthew Davies offered his "heartfelt condolences" and urged anyone with information to contact police. Officers are seeking details about a grey Ford Fiesta seen near South Morgan Place or Seawall Road between 07:30 and 08:30.

cardiffmurderriversidesouth wales police

Related News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York
News

Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India
News

Trump names close aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'
News

US says 55 million legal visas under 'continuous review'

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double
News

UK student visas for Indians decline; detentions nearly double

More For You

anti-immigration-protest

Demonstrators gather during an anti-immigration protest outside the New Bridge Hotel in Newcastle on August 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anti-migrant protests continue across UK after asylum reforms announced

ANTI-MIGRANT protests were held across UK on Sunday outside hotels housing asylum seekers. This followed clashes a day earlier when police intervened to separate demonstrators and counter-protesters in several cities during rallies over immigration policies.

Immigration has emerged as the top concern in public opinion polls, putting pressure on prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government to act on its promise to end the use of hotels, which costs billions of pounds annually.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian Aroma

The restaurant suffered extensive damage in the fire. Neighbours reported hearing loud screams on Friday night. (Photo credit: X)

Two arrested over arson at London Indian restaurant that injured five

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy and a 54-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out at an Indian restaurant in east London, leaving five people injured.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the Indian Aroma restaurant in Ilford on Friday night. Three women and two men, believed to be diners, sustained burn injuries. They were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics before being taken to hospital. According to police, a man and a woman remain in a life-threatening condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
London Shiv Katha remembers Air India crash victims

London Shiv Katha remembers Air India crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre concluded a five-day Shiv Katha on Friday (22), dedicated to the victims of the recent Air India crash. The event, held from 18–22 August under the guidance of His Holiness Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, drew devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad for prayers and reflection.

The Katha was delivered by Param Pujya Shri Jogi Dada, whose devotional songs and discourses created a powerful atmosphere of healing. The final evening turned deeply emotional when he sang “Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh, Jaane Woh Kaunsa Desh Jahan Tum Chale Gaye”, moving the gathering to tears.

Keep ReadingShow less
Farage-Getty

Farage said he would end the right to claim asylum or challenge deportation for people arriving this way by replacing current human rights laws and withdrawing Britain from refugee treaties. (Photo: Getty Images)

Farage outlines plan for ‘mass deportation’ of asylum seekers

NIGEL FARAGE has set out plans for "mass deportations" of migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats if his Reform UK party comes to power.

Speaking to The Times on Saturday (August 23), the former Brexit campaigner said he would withdraw Britain from the European Convention on Human Rights and make agreements with Afghanistan, Eritrea and other main countries of origin to repatriate illegal migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
London-tube-Getty

Members of the public outside Whitechapel Underground Station on February 12, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

London Tube staff to hold seven-day strike in September

LONDON Underground staff will stage a series of rolling strikes for seven days next month in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the RMT union said on Thursday.

The walkouts will begin on September 5 and involve different groups of staff taking action at different times. The dispute covers pay, shift patterns, fatigue management and plans for a shorter working week, according to the RMT.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us