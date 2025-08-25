Cardiff man charged with murder after woman’s death

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said they were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside at 07:37 BST on Thursday following reports of a seriously injured woman.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Niwunhellage Dona Nirodha Kalapni Niwunhella, known as Nirodha, died at the scene.

Police said Thisara Weragalage, from Pentwyn, was arrested shortly after on Seawall Road in Splott and later charged with murder. He was known to the victim and remains in custody, BBC reported. He is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

In a tribute, Nirodha’s family said she was a "cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many". They added: "Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude. She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth and her memory will continue to inspire us. Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us."

Det Ch Insp Matthew Davies offered his "heartfelt condolences" and urged anyone with information to contact police. Officers are seeking details about a grey Ford Fiesta seen near South Morgan Place or Seawall Road between 07:30 and 08:30.