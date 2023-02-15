Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Canada: Consulate General of India condemns defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga

A Hindu Temple in Brampton in Canada was defaced in January with anti-India graffiti

Ram Mandir in Mississauga (Photo: Rammandir.ca)

By: Pramod Thomas

Consulate General of India in Toronto on Tuesday (local time) condemned the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti.

It requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” tweeted the Consulate General of India in Toronto.

This is not the first time that a Hindu Temple in Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti.
Earlier, a Hindu Temple in Brampton in Canada was defaced in January with anti-India graffiti triggering outrage among the Indian community.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto condemned the vandalism at the Gauri Shankar Mandir stating that the act has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

The consulate office in a statement said “We strongly condemn the defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities.”

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown also condemned the vandalism and the Canadian authorities are investigating the incident.

“This hateful act of vandalism has no place in our City or Country,” adding that he had raised his concerns over this hate crime with Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah,” Brampton Mayor tweeted.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship,” the Brampton Mayor said.
Earlier in September 2022, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Canada was defaced by ‘Canadian Khalistani extremists’ with anti-India graffiti.

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada tweeted, “Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all. This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crimes. Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned.

Also, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) was defaced in July 2022.

In both instances, pro-Khalistan slogans were painted and the vandalization was promoted on social media by pro-Pakistan handles.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Self-styled ‘gangster’ who took £1,800 from his mother after threatening her with knife jailed
News
General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: PTI chief Imran Khan
News
Air India-Boeing deal to create 1 million jobs in the US President Biden tells Modi
Sports
He wanted to teach Ganguly a lesson: Chief selector spills beans on ‘ego clash’ between…
News
Hours-long queue amid economic crisis as Tim Hortons opens in Pakistan
UK
Birmingham family recounts how its member died waiting for ambulance
UK
Stanwell businessman jailed for 12 months for Covid loan abuse
News
FS Kwatra calls on PM Hasina, reaffirms India’s support for deeper economic partnership…
News
Risk of stroke can increase by 10% with bar of chocolate a day…
News
Walk an hour a day to lose 2-3 kilos a month – Here’s…
News
Rishi Sunak’s ethics advisor investigates Nus Ghani’s claim she was sacked as minister…
UK
Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia’s Dominus to give Migration Museum permanent home at new Square…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW