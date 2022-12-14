Can drinking warm water bring healthy glow to your face?

There is apparently no denying that warm water does help to detoxify the body naturally.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Many people rely heavily on expensive beauty products to get healthy glowing skin. However, according to health experts, beautiful skin starts from within. It is majorly influenced by what we eat and drink. So, instead of opting for commercial products laden with chemicals that may damage your skin instead of making it glow – try to get into the habit of drinking warm water daily when you wake up.

An Instagram page Indian_Veg_Diet notes, “Medical experts say that warm water is most beneficial if there is a skin problem or to bring a natural glow to the face. In fact, in a few days, your skin will start glowing and become pimple-free too,” The Indian Express reports.

But, does warm water actually help your skin to glow? Let’s find out.

Dr Jaishree Sharad, a cosmetic dermatologist, is reported to have said that drinking warm water causes sweating which in turn helps to release toxins and impurities from the body.

“Warm water also improves sinus congestion thereby reducing puffiness or swelling around the eyes. Lukewarm water also speeds up digestion by helping better absorption of nutrients. And if the gut is clean, the skin remains clean too,” he said.

However, the expert adds that there is scarce scientific evidence of any direct benefit of drinking warm water to the skin besides the fact that it gets rid of nasal congestion and causes “a little extra sweating which can also be obtained by other methods such as taking steam or exercising respectively.”

Also, apparently there is no denying that warm water does help to detoxify the body naturally.

Dr Rinky Kapoor, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, told The Indian Express, “Warm water hydrates the skin, avoids dryness and flakiness, and naturally moisturises the skin, which aids the skin to glow naturally.”

The Health Site informs that drinking warm water can help improve blood circulation throughout the body and proper blood flow ensures adequate nutrients get delivered to the skin cells, which will in turn result in healthy skin.

Dr Kapoor adds that drinking warm water boosts blood circulation. “Proper blood flow will make sure that adequate nutrients are delivered to the skin cells, and that is how you will get healthy skin too,” she said.

Dr Sharad states, “If the gut is clean, the skin remains clean.”

He adds, “So, it is important to drink about two and a half to three litres of water per day unless you have certain kidney or heart conditions where you are not supposed to drink too much water.

The upper layers of the skin do not get their water from the deeper skin cells. Instead, they draw their water from the environment. Hence, it is also important to moisturise the skin along with drinking water.”

The US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine determines that an adequate daily fluid intake is about 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) for men and about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) for women.

However, Dr Sharad warns, “The amount of water that your body needs depends on the climate, your body weight, sex, and physical activity levels.”

Also, drinking water by itself may not bring about positive results on the skin. Dr Sharad reportedly said, “One has to have a healthy diet comprising brightly coloured fruits and vegetables, green leaves, zero sugar, less salt, no alcohol, and no smoking. These should be coupled with exercise and adequate sleep.”