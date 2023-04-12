Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

California Assembly resolution seeks to declare 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide

Introduced by the first-ever elected Sikh member of the State Assembly, Jasmeet Kaur Bains, the resolution was passed unanimously by the California State Assembly on March 22

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of India following the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984 (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The California State Assembly has approved a resolution that calls on the United States Congress to formally acknowledge and denounce the 1984 anti-Sikh violence in India as genocide.

Introduced by the first-ever elected Sikh member of the State Assembly, Jasmeet Kaur Bains, the resolution was passed unanimously by the California State Assembly on March 22.

Assembly Member Carlos Villapudua co-sponsored the resolution, and it received support from the only other Hindu member, Ash Kalra, who also voted in favour.

The resolution highlights the fact that the Sikh community in the US has not yet fully recovered from the physical and psychological trauma inflicted by the riots.

Therefore, it calls upon the US Congress to recognise and condemn the November 1984 anti-Sikh violence as a genocide.

The resolution points out that the “Widow Colony” in New Delhi continues to house Sikh women who were subjected to assault, rape, torture, and forced to witness the brutal dismemberment, burning, and murder of their families.

According to the resolution, these women are still seeking justice against the perpetrators, according to the resolution.

Pritpal Singh, coordinator of the American Sikh Caucus Committee and other US Sikh organisations, issued a statement expressing gratitude to the members of the California State Assembly for introducing and passing the resolution.

In 2015, the California Assembly had also passed a resolution describing the anti-Sikh violence as pogroms.

Violence erupted in Delhi and other parts of India following the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

The violence resulted in the deaths of over 3,000 Sikhs across India, primarily in the National Capital.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
New BBC Studios podcast explores the unsolved case of Vishal Mehrotra
News
Indian-origin start-up executives found guilty of $1bn corporate fraud
US
Eric Garcetti arrives in New Delhi, vows to build stronger ties with India
News
British Pakistanis write to Sunak over Braverman’s comments on child sexual abuse
News
Cofresh founder Dineshbhai Patel passes away
PAKISTAN
Pakistan condemns India’s ‘irresponsible decision’ to hold G20 meetings in Kashmir
News
Sitharaman, Yellen discuss stronger India-US economic and financial partnership
News
Email bomb threat forces evacuation of New Delhi school
News
‘Substantial ethnic inequalities’ exist in UK: Research
News
Labour’s VAT on fees proposal ‘may force students to leave private schools’
News
India expected to see normal monsoon rains this year
News
Sunak plans autumn 2024 elections expecting ‘shock victory’
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW