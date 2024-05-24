Buxton business fined for selling knives and vapes to under-18

Buxton Bargains had vape machines that were not in accordance with UK laws

By: Pramod Thomas

A business has been fined £6,000 for acknowledging the sale of knives and a vape to underaged people.

Buxton Bargains, situated on Spring Gardens in Buxton, had vape machines that were not in accordance with UK laws, revealed Derbyshire county council.

Maryam Rahman, the director of Buxton Mega Pound Store Limited, represented the company at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on May 17. In addition to the fine, the business was directed to cover £5,000 in expenses, reported the BBC.

This discovery came to light following test purchases conducted by trading standards officers in May and June last year. During these test purchases, an underage volunteer was able to purchase knives and a vape without any age verification or ID checks.

The charges against the business included selling an offensive weapon to a person under 18, selling a nicotine product to a minor, and four offenses related to selling vapes that did not meet regulatory standards.

Carol Hart, the cabinet member for health and communities at Derbyshire council, expressed concern over the increasing incidents of knife-related crimes involving young people and the illegal supply of vaping products to minors. She stressed the importance of enforcing age restrictions on such items to ensure public safety.

District Judge Flint, presiding over the case, highlighted the seriousness of the offenses, particularly in selling regulated products like vapes without adherence to legal requirements.

He underscored the potential dangers posed by non-compliant products and reminded the responsibility of retailers to strictly adhere to regulations.

Rahman admitted to the charges, including selling knives and a disposable electronic cigarette to an underage person. The business also faced charges related to the possession and supply of non-compliant vapes.

Councillor Hart stressed the significance of reporting any suspicions regarding the sale of age-restricted products to appropriate authorities.