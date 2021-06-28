Website Logo
  • Monday, June 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,761
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 981
Today's Cases 46,643
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 396,761
Total Cases 30,279,331
Today's Fatalities 981
Today's Cases 46,643

News

Burnley doctor and daughter were ‘alive’ when accused handyman left home

The handyman had earlier denied two charges of murder. (Representative Image: iStock)

By: SattwikBiswal

ON October 1, police found bodies of doctor Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter Vian Mangrio, 14, in their fire-damaged home in Burnley.

A man accused of the murders has told a jury that both were alive when he left their home the night before their bodies were recovered by the police.

The prosecution argues that Shahbaz Khan killed Dr Sacharvi and Mangrio before setting the house of fire. Khan, 51, had earlier denied two counts of murder and one count of arson charges.

While giving evidence to the court, the married father-of-four told court that when working as a handyman at the house on September 30, he had to intervene to break up a fight between the mother and daughter.

He added of not knowing what was the row about when he entered the house stopping his work and also saw writings on the wall: “Covid 19 house my mum is evil”, “Covid home” and “Help me”.

He said Dr Sacharvi told him her daughter was responsible for the writing, the court heard. Days earlier Mangrio along with her mother were self-isolating and were awaiting the test reports, which later came as negative.

Khan, of Ribble Avenue in Burnley, also told court of feeling the presence of jinns (supernatural spirit) in the house.

He said he had discussed the jinns with Dr Sarcharvi, and also his mental health issues.

The court has heard police found jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds belonging to Dr Sacharvi in a loft at the home of Khan which they searched after he was arrested days later.

In response, Khan told the jury he was looking after the jewellery at the doctor’s request for “security purposes” and had done so earlier when she was away on holiday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Eton partners with Star Academies to fund sixth forms for poorer pupils
HEADLINE STORY
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by gas line
INDIA
India probes suspected drone attack at Jammu air base
INDIA
Modi urges India to get COVID-19 shots amid Delta variant concerns
News
AstraZeneca tests booster jab against Covid variant
UK
Elderly couple cut neighbours’ fir tree in half
UK
Britain, Pakistan to tackle climate change together
PAKISTAN
No room to keep Pakistan on FATF grey list: Islamabad
PAKISTAN
Pakistan seeks ‘even-handed’ relationship with US: Imran Khan
UK
Commemorative coin unveiled marking Prince Philip’s ‘life well lived’
UK
Indian Mughal art collection helps Swintons pay off £2 million tax bill
PAKISTAN
Number of active Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir falls over the years: Indian army officer
Eastern Eye

Videos

Aalika Shaikh on Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, reuniting with…
Vijay Deverakonda reacts to the rumours of Liger getting a…
RRR: Ram Charan resumes shooting for SS Rajamouli’s directorial

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Ankita Lokhande denies reports of participating in Bigg Boss 15
Alia Bhatt wraps up the shooting of Gangubai Kathiawadi
Burnley doctor and daughter were ‘alive’ when accused handyman left…
Eton partners with Star Academies to fund sixth forms for…
Premier League clubs pledge to support muslim athletes’ charter
Seven dead, 50 hurt in Bangladesh blast likely caused by…