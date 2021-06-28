Burnley doctor and daughter were ‘alive’ when accused handyman left home

By: SattwikBiswal

ON October 1, police found bodies of doctor Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and her daughter Vian Mangrio, 14, in their fire-damaged home in Burnley.

A man accused of the murders has told a jury that both were alive when he left their home the night before their bodies were recovered by the police.

The prosecution argues that Shahbaz Khan killed Dr Sacharvi and Mangrio before setting the house of fire. Khan, 51, had earlier denied two counts of murder and one count of arson charges.

While giving evidence to the court, the married father-of-four told court that when working as a handyman at the house on September 30, he had to intervene to break up a fight between the mother and daughter.

He added of not knowing what was the row about when he entered the house stopping his work and also saw writings on the wall: “Covid 19 house my mum is evil”, “Covid home” and “Help me”.

He said Dr Sacharvi told him her daughter was responsible for the writing, the court heard. Days earlier Mangrio along with her mother were self-isolating and were awaiting the test reports, which later came as negative.

Khan, of Ribble Avenue in Burnley, also told court of feeling the presence of jinns (supernatural spirit) in the house.

He said he had discussed the jinns with Dr Sarcharvi, and also his mental health issues.

The court has heard police found jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds belonging to Dr Sacharvi in a loft at the home of Khan which they searched after he was arrested days later.

In response, Khan told the jury he was looking after the jewellery at the doctor’s request for “security purposes” and had done so earlier when she was away on holiday.