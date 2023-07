British Indian girl wins prime minister’s Points of Light award

Moksha Roy has the distinction of being the world’s youngest sustainability advocate

Moksha Roy

By: Pramod Thomas

A seven-year-old British Indian schoolgirl, who started volunteering for UN sustainability initiative against microplastic pollution when she was just three, has been awarded the prime minister’s Points of Light award.

Moksha Roy, who received the award from deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden last week, has the distinction of being the world’s youngest sustainability advocate.

She has been recognised for volunteering for several sustainability campaigns, including raising funds to help children in need.

“Moksha has set an excellent example in her work championing UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). She has gone to significant lengths to have these included in the school curriculum and has been in communication with leaders all over the world to encourage them to consider this,” said Dowden.

“Her school no longer uses plastic glitter, confetti or plastic art supplies – this is a testament to her strong beliefs and ability to change those around her to create a better world,” he said.

Moksha has also assisted in educational sessions for deprived schoolchildren in India.

“I am very happy to receive the Points of Light award. I hope both children and adults get to understand that caring for the planet and its people and making small changes to everyday life should not be just for a few. It is just like brushing our teeth,” she said.

“We brush our teeth to care for them and avoid pain; similarly we can take care of the planet not for anyone else, but just us, to be safe. Each and every one of us can do small things in our own lives, work and community to combat the big challenges such as climate change, pollution, poverty and inequality.”

Her parents, Ragini G Roy and Sourav Roy, said their daughter’s efforts prove that even the youngest in society have a role to play in combating climate change.

“This is a crucial point in the history of the world given the devastating impact of climate change around us. What Moksha is doing shows us that even the youngest in society has as important a role in creating a tangible impact when it comes to acting on the UN sustainable development goals. We support her efforts in creating a fair, safe and sustainable world for everyone,” they said.

(PTI)