Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

HEADLINE STORY

Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’

British home secretary Priti Patel speaks to Malalai Hussiny a refugee from Afghanistan who arrived on a evacuation flight, at Heathrow Airport. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITAIN said on Friday (27) that it plans to complete its airlifts out of Afghanistan “in a matter of hours” as the frenzied evacuation effort out of Kabul airport draws to a close.

“We will process those people that we have brought with us, the 1,000 people approximately inside the airfield now,” British defence secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News.

“And we will seek a way to continue to find a few people in the crowd, where we can, but overall the main processing has now closed and we have a matter of hours.”

Wallace said that the UK had “closed the Baron Hotel” at 0330 GMT, where those wanting to fly to Britain had gathered.

It also closed the processing centre for asylum seekers, and shut Abbey Gate, one of the points of access to Kabul airport and one of the areas targeted in twin suicide bombings on Thursday.

Nearly 14,000 British citizens and Afghans had been rescued as part of the UK evacuations since mid-August when the Taliban swept to power, Wallace said, but added: “The sad fact is not every single one will get out.”

He told LBC radio that there could be “approximately 100 to 150 British nationals left” in Afghanistan, some of them staying willingly.

He added that between 800 and 1,100 Afghans who were eligible for relocation under the UK’s scheme “didn’t make it”.

The Times reported that documents with contact details of Afghan staff and job applicants were left lying on the ground at Britain’s Kabul embassy compound.

A reporter who called the numbers found that some of those named were still in Afghanistan earlier this week and so risked reprisals.

Wallace told LBC that he learnt of this from the front-page report and “clearly it’s not good enough”.

“I think the prime minister will be asking some questions,” he added.

Boris Johnson said his government would continue with its evacuation operation in Kabul despite the attack near the airport on Thursday (26).

The twin suicide bombs ripped through crowds outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 85 people including 13 US troops and deepening panic in the final days of the evacuation effort.

The bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, left scenes of carnage outside the airport where thousands of Afghans desperate to flee their country had massed.

Wallace said that the “horrendous” attacks “didn’t hasten our departure.

“We closed the Baron Hotel almost exactly on schedule. The threat is obviously going to grow the closer we get to leaving.”

(Agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Southgate says received abuse for encouraging Covid-19 vaccination
HEADLINE STORY
How the Taliban’s actions affect India and Pakistan
News
Ben Maruthappu’s firm to recruit 500 Afghan refugees
HEADLINE STORY
Root hits hundred, England stamp domination at Headingley
News
Pakistan retained in UK travel red list
News
Malala’s skull bone still sits on her bookshelf to remind her of Taliban attack
News
UK says no decision yet on Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year…
News
Record participation from ethnic minority students for CyberFirst summer courses
HEADLINE STORY
‘Absolutely nailed it,’ says Anderson after India all out for 78
Big Interview
Neena Gupta: An acting stalwart for all seasons
HEALTH
High blood pressure doubled globally in 30 years, study shows
News
UK MPs make fresh request to remove Pakistan from red list
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie…
#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet
How to disagree on Positive Twitter Day
New Zealand call up Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh