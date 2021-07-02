Brit teenage boy, currently in Syrian prison for serving Daesh regime, wants to return to London

Image by iStock

By: PoojaShrivastava

A TEENAGE boy, who claims to be a British citizen and is currently in Syrian prison for serving the Daesh regime, has said that he longs to be in London again.

Abdullah, 13, who claims to be from London, told “Danger Zone” maker Andrew Drury that his family, who is originally from Pakistan, brought him to Syria when he was just eight.

His father, mother, two brothers, and two sisters- all died in Baghouz, the Syrian city which was almost obliterated by airstrikes in the final days of the Caliphate.

Currently held in a Kurdish-run Hori centre boys prison in northern Syria, alongside other teens who allegedly fought for Daesh, Abdullah recalls how he was taught to use the gun by the terrorist organisation when he was just eight, which he insisted he never used despite other members wanting him to.

“The first day I go to school they learn me (sic) how to use the weapons,” The Sun quoted the boy. ”And then I tell my mum, I can’t do these kind of things, and then my mum tell me go to second school. And the second school they learn me (sic) like the Quran and this kind of thing.”

”I’m from London, originally from Pakistan but I have a passport for London.”

”I want to go [back to] London, London is the best.”

Self-proclaimed Chelsea fan, the boy said he misses PlayStation and Xbox from his London days along with McDonalds.

Revealing about his days in prison, Abdullah said that he wakes up at 6 am, plays some sport, has breakfast and spends the rest of the day talking with his friends.

The boy claimed that after leaving Britain, he and his family was living in Raqqa (Syria), which was better than Baghouz, where they had a “house and internet and a car”.

Referring to his mother, the teenager said that he misses her.

”She got killed in Baghouz, I never saw her. A lot of people told me she got killed.

”I have two sisters, one is bigger than me, and one is smaller than me, and I have two brothers.

”The bigger brother got killed in al-Shaddadi, and smaller than me got killed along with my mum and my sister,” the boy said, adding that his elder sister, who married a Daesh fighter, was also killed.

Drury, who also interviewed British Daesh bride Shamima Begum for the documentary, said the UK government and public need to face up to this issue.

He said: ”People have seen Shamima and some of them want her to rot, but what do you want for this little boy? ‘Who was only eight years old when he went out there, should he rot too?”