Bradford Literature Festival presents ‘Good Innings’ featuring Shashi Tharoor & siblings

The event promises to be a captivating exploration of their shared experiences and the impact their mother had on their lives

Shashi Tharoor with sister Smita Tharoor – Image Credit: [email protected]

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The Bradford Literature Festival will present a special gathering on Sunday (June 25) of the Tharoor siblings, who will reunite from India, California, and London to engage in a profound conversation about their mother’s extraordinary life.

This exclusive event, called “Good Innings” will take place at Bradford College between 14:00 – 15:00 and will feature acclaimed author and politician Shashi Tharoor, renowned author from California, Shobha Tharoor, and a London-based professional, Smita Tharoor to share their mother’s remarkable story.

Lily Tharoor, born in a small village in Kerala in the mid-1930s, defied all odds and left a lasting impact on the world.

She raised three children who have become global citizens, inspiring multiple generations with her unwavering determination to learn and achieve.

Through Shobha’s book, “Good Innings,” attendees will delve into Lily’s world through personal reflections, life lessons, and philosophical insights.

This event offers a rare opportunity to witness Lily’s extraordinary children as they provide an intimate account of their beloved matriarch’s life and unwavering determination.

Shashi Tharoor, a politician and award-winning author, has a distinguished career spanning three decades at the United Nations. He has served as a peacekeeper, refugee worker, and administrator, reaching the position of Under-Secretary General during Kofi Annan’s leadership.

He is known for his books such as “Why I Am A Hindu,” “Inglorious Empire,” and the more recent “Ambedkar: A Life.”

Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, an award-winning voice-over artist, poet, editor, and author, has contributed to both fiction and nonfiction genres with a dozen published works.

Smita Tharoor, a motivational keynote speaker and thought leader, focuses on the topic of Unconscious Bias and its influence on individuals. She has spoken at conferences worldwide, spreading her message from Philadelphia to Penang, and from Berlin to Bangalore.

The Bradford Literature Festival, taking place from 23 June to 2 July 2023, is an annual festival and year-round cultural outreach programme that celebrates literature, music, theatre, cultural discussions, lectures, and family events. It is known for its diverse and imaginative approach to high-quality arts and cultural programmes.