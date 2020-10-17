Trending Now

Bollywood celebs wish their fans Happy Navratri


Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Murtuza Iqbal



Bollywood celebs connect with their fans through social media. Apart from sharing about their day-to-day life, celebs wish their fans at every festival. Today, the festival of Navratri starts so many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, and others took to social media to wish their fans Happy Navratri.

Amitabh Bachchan posted a spiritual chant on Maa Shakti. He wrote, “या देवी सर्व भूतेषु माँ रूपेण संस्थिता । या देवी सर्व भूतेषु शक्ति रूपेण संस्थिता । या देवी सर्व भूतेषु बुद्धि रूपेण संस्थिता । या देवी सर्व भूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता । नमस्तस्यै। नमस्तस्यै। नमस्तस्यै। नमो नमः।। ।। जय माता दी ।।”



Vidya Balan shared some beautiful pictures of her wearing a saree and captioned it as, “Happy Navratri 🤩… Happy #GoddessPower time 🧚❣️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 



Happy Navratri 🤩… Happy #GoddessPower time 🧚❣️ Makeup – @harshjariwala158 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on

Aamir Khan wrote on Twitter, “Sabhi ko Navratri ki dher saari shubh-kaamnayein Folded hands Love. a.”

Raveena Tandon tweeted, “#Navratri2020  नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं Folded hands🕉Folded hands .Moving work by sculptor Pallab Bhowmick for this year’s pujo in one of the major pandals of Kolkata – Ma Durga as a migrant worker with her children. #MaShakti.”

Kangana Ranaut posted on Instagram, “Shiva is absolute nothingness Shakti is the play of energy which means Shakti is everything #नवरात्रि has tremendous possibilities, let’s work on enhancing our energy system #navratri2020.”

Check out the other posts here…







Most Popular

Sri Lanka says 'no' to Japan rail project signed by the previous government

Spirit of Sahil Anand

It’s a wrap for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Former PM Nawaz Sharif's brother arrested in Pakistan; party cries 'foul'

Feuding minority shareholder agrees to exit India's Tata group