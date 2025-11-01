Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bluesky tops 40m users and rolls out ‘dislikes’ in push for smarter moderation tools

The company is also trialling changes to how replies are ranked

Bluesky dislike feature

This approach seeks to avoid the disjointed feed experience

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 01, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Bluesky reaches 40 million users
  • Platform to trial “dislikes” to tailor feeds
  • New tools aim to improve conversation quality amid moderation debate

Dislikes to shape what users see

Bluesky has announced it now has 40 million users and will soon begin testing a “dislikes” feature designed to improve personalisation across its feeds. The tool will allow users to signal what they want to see less of, influencing rankings in the main Discover feed as well as reply threads.

The platform says the move will help surface more relevant conversations and reduce unwanted content, building on earlier efforts to create what it calls “fun, genuine and respectful exchanges”.

Push for user-driven moderation

The update follows internal debate on Bluesky about moderation standards. While the network is built around decentralised moderation giving individuals and communities power to filter and block some users continue to call for the company itself to ban harmful figures.

Bluesky maintains that its priority is providing stronger tools for users to manage their own experience. Existing features include moderation lists, content filters, muted words, external moderation services, and an option to detach quote posts to avoid unwanted attention a frequent complaint on X (formerly Twitter).

Mapping ‘social neighbourhoods’

The company is also trialling changes to how replies are ranked, including a system that maps “social neighbourhoods” groups of users who often interact. Replies from those closer to a user’s network will be prioritised, aiming to make conversations feel more relevant and cohesive.

This approach seeks to avoid the disjointed feed experience criticised on Meta’s Threads, where users have reported seeing conversations with little relevance to them and lacking clear context.

Tackling toxic and irrelevant replies

Bluesky says its latest model better identifies replies that are toxic, spam-like, off-topic or posted in bad faith, lowering their visibility in threads, search and notifications.

A small change to the Reply button will send users to the full thread rather than directly to the compose screen, encouraging context-reading before responding. The platform will also make reply-control settings more prominent, reminding users they can limit who replies to their posts.

twittertoolsmetabluesky

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Rockstar Games

The controversy arrives at a pivotal moment for Rockstar, with Grand Theft Auto 6

Getty Images

Rockstar fires dozens of staff as union accuses studio of ‘ruthless union busting’

Highlights

  • Around 30–40 Rockstar Games employees reportedly dismissed on 30 October
  • Union alleges staff were targeted over attempts to organise
  • Take-Two says workers were fired for “gross misconduct”, denies union-busting
  • Firings come months before GTA 6’s expected launch

Union claims ‘brazen retaliation’

Rockstar Games is facing allegations of union busting after reportedly dismissing dozens of staff believed to have been involved in a private workplace-organising chat. According to a Bloomberg report, between 30 and 40 employees across the UK and Canada were let go on 30 October, all linked to a Discord group used to discuss union issues.

The Independent Workers of Great Britain (IWGB) union said some of those affected were members, while others were attempting to organise. In a post on Bluesky, IWGB called the move “the most ruthless act of union busting in the history of the UK games industry”, saying it would fight for the workers to be reinstated.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us