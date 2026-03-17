Bentley cuts jobs as profits slide and EV shift slows

Bentley to cut 275 UK jobs as profits fall sharply.

Operating profit drops 42 per cent to £187m in 2025.

Weak China demand and US tariffs add to pressure.

Bentley is cutting 275 jobs in the UK as it navigates what it describes as a “challenging global market environment”. The move comes as the luxury carmaker deals with falling profits, shifting demand and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles.

The company, owned by Germany’s Volkswagen, said it will reduce around 6 per cent of its 4,600-strong workforce. This includes cutting about 150 office-based roles, alongside leaving vacancies unfilled and not replacing some staff.

The announcement follows a sharp drop in earnings. Bentley’s operating profit fell 42 per cent to £187m in 2025, even though the company has remained profitable for seven consecutive years.

Pressure from tariffs, China and changing tastes

Several factors appear to be weighing on the business. The company pointed to the impact of US tariffs introduced under Donald Trump, foreign exchange shifts and weaker demand in China. Decisions taken by its parent company Volkswagen have also played a role.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley’s chief executive, reportedly said in a news report that the company was making “some difficult decisions” to stay competitive over the long term. He added that the changes are meant to keep the business “financially resilient” and ready for the next phase of luxury vehicles.

Bentley delivered 5 per cent fewer cars in 2025 compared with the previous year. However, there has been some offset from buyers opting for more customised, higher-value versions of its cars.

The Bentayga SUV continues to be its top seller, with a starting price of £176,000, often rising much higher depending on specifications.

Electric ambitions meet reality

Bentley is preparing to launch its first fully electric model, expected to be an “urban SUV”, but the shift is proving slower than planned. The company had already pushed back its electrification timeline in 2024, saying it would continue selling petrol and diesel cars until 2035.

Walliser has previously indicated that demand for electric vehicles among Bentley’s customers remains limited, reportedly saying in a news report that there is “not a lot of demand” from its core buyers.

This hesitation is not unique to Bentley. Other luxury carmakers are facing similar challenges. Aston Martin has already announced plans to cut 20 per cent of its workforce to save around £40m, while Porsche has scaled back its EV ambitions. Lamborghini, too, has stepped away from going fully electric, focusing instead on hybrid models.

Battery-powered cars do offer smoother and faster acceleration, which fits the luxury segment. But for some buyers, especially in the sports car space, the absence of engine noise still seems to matter.

For Bentley, the next phase looks uncertain. The company is trying to balance cost cuts, evolving customer preferences and a gradual shift to electric — all at a time when the global luxury market itself appears to be cooling.