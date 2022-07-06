Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

BBC tells Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of ‘reputational risk’ when discussing ‘colonial history’

The Sunday night show running since 1979 is centred around the appraisal of antiques.

Fiona Bruce of the Antiques Roadshow team (image credit: @BBC_ARoadshow/Twitter)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

The BBC has urged potential producers of its long-running Antiques Roadshow to be careful about handling “sensitive” historical subjects as the corporation is outsourcing the antiques appraisal show.

The content must be able to address “colonial history” to stay clear of a “reputational risk”, according to the BBC’s online documents reported by The Telegraph.

“The high-profile nature of Antiques Roadshow means that it is often under a great deal of public scrutiny as to how it handles sensitive areas such as colonial history. We are looking for experience in managing compliance issues and reputational risk,” the documents said.

The Sunday night show running since 1979 is centred around the appraisal of antiques brought in by people but it has often faced the criticism that critical assessment has hardly been made about the origins of such objects.

In one such instance, jewellery historian John Benjamin appeared to gloss over how a Mughal-era ring valued at £2,000 was brought to the UK from India.

He said on the show last year that the ring had “somehow found its way from somewhere near the Taj Mahal over to a charity shop here 200 years later”.

Information on the origins of the object appeared to ignore British control and plundering of India, and was branded a “euphemistic dodging” of a painful historical period by colonialism expert Prof Dan Hicks, an archaeology expert from the University of Oxford’s Pitt Rivers Museum, the newspaper said.

The BBC intends to change the team of on-air experts to reflect the diversity of British society but noted presenter Fiona Bruce is expected to stay on.

According to The Telegraph, the BBC documents have outlined a £5.1 million budget for the programme over the next two years, with each episode worth around £127,000, and about £135,000 allocated for four specials.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Beware of Vitamin D overdose: Man who popped 20 supplements a day lands in hospital
HEADLINE STORY
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in savings: Lloyds boss
News
Preet Kaur Gill and 11 other MPs bat for more direct flights between West Midlands…
HEADLINE STORY
From lockdown Christmas party to flat refurbishment: A list of scandals faced by British PM…
News
The important thing is to get inflation under control: Britain’s new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi…
News
If UK PM Boris Johnson is ousted, who could replace him?
HEADLINE STORY
The final blow? UK PM Boris Johnson loses Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid
INDIA
Pesticide storm in teacup: Excessive chemicals make brew ‘unfit for consumption’
News
NHS to trial the use of drones to fly cancer drugs to Isle…
News
Narcissistic men are more prone to premature ejaculation and experience difficulty reaching orgasm:…
News
Smelly p**’, ‘Paki bas****s’: Indian fans allege racist abuse at Edgbaston test, officials…
HEADLINE STORY
Postal workers in the UK suffered more than 1,600 dog attacks in the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Birthday Special: Here’re top 5 whistle-worthy performances of Ranveer Singh
How bias and inequality affect societal cohesion
BBC tells Antiques Roadshow to be mindful of ‘reputational risk’…
Beware of Vitamin D overdose: Man who popped 20 supplements…
80 per cet of customers have less than £500 in…
Preet Kaur Gill and 11 other MPs bat for more…