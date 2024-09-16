Ex-BBC anchor faces sentencing over indecent child images case

Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 31, 2024 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FORMER BBC presenter Huw Edwards is set to be sentenced on Monday for making indecent images of children, marking a significant downfall for one of the country’s most recognisable broadcasters.

Edwards, who has covered major events such as the death of Queen Elizabeth and the coronation of King Charles, was a trusted figure on British television for more than two decades. His calm delivery and the BBC‘s reputation for impartial journalism made him a familiar and reliable presence for millions.

However, his career and public image have been severely damaged after he pleaded guilty in July to three charges of making indecent images of children between December 2020 and August 2021.

Edwards, now 63, could face a prison sentence ranging from a minimum of 12 months to a maximum of 10 years when he is sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at 10 am. The sentence could potentially be suspended.

The former news anchor admitted to receiving 41 indecent images of children through WhatsApp, including seven of the most serious category. Most of the children were aged between 13 and 15, with one child aged between seven and nine.

Edwards was first arrested in November and charged in June, though the case only became public in late July, shortly before his court appearance where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Edwards had resigned from the BBC in April, citing medical advice, after a career spanning 40 years with the broadcaster. The BBC, which is publicly funded by a licence fee paid by UK households, has faced criticism for continuing to pay Edwards for six months after being informed of his arrest by the police.

Edwards was a prominent figure at the BBC, becoming the lead anchor for the 10:00 pm news bulletin in 2003. He also narrated high-profile events, including the funeral of Queen Elizabeth and the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In July 2023, Edwards was suspended by the BBC after a tabloid newspaper reported allegations that he had paid a young man for explicit images. Edwards did not comment on the claims, but his wife later issued a statement saying he was dealing with “serious mental health issues” and was receiving care in a hospital.

The police investigation into Edwards began when officers discovered his involvement in a WhatsApp conversation during an unrelated probe. The images Edwards received were sent by a 25-year-old convicted paedophile.

BBC director Tim Davie expressed shock at the revelations surrounding Edwards’ prosecution. The BBC Board also noted that Edwards had brought the corporation into “disrepute” and requested that he return the £200,000 salary he received after his arrest.

The BBC has faced scrutiny over its handling of the situation, and internal investigations have been criticised for not being made public. Additionally, a current and a former BBC employee reported receiving inappropriate messages from Edwards last year.

(With inputs from AFP)