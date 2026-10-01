BAPS saints pay tribute to legacy of Ramniklal Solanki

SENIOR directors of Asian Media Group, publishers of Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat news weeklies, paid a special visit to the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Neasden, north London, last Sunday (27) to meet His Holiness Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj.

During the visit, senior BAPS saints Pujya Viveksagar Swami and Pujya Yogvivek Swami paid heartfelt tributes to the late Ramniklal Solanki, founder of Asian Media Group and Garavi Gujarat. They praised his lifelong contribution to community service and journalism.

The senior saints highlighted the organisation’s long-standing connection with BAPS, fondly recalling the special commemorative issue published by Garavi Gujarat in 1970 on the occasion of Yogiji Maharaj’s visit to London.

A month-long spiritual celebration, titled Satpurush in London 2026, is taking place across the UK and Europe.

HH Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the global spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, arrived at the BAPS Neasden temple on September 16 and is leading daily assemblies, spiritual discourses and blessings through October 13.

Key events as part of this are Samarpan Din, dedicated youth assemblies, and daily puja darshan streamed globally via official webcasts. Thousands of devotees from across Europe continue to gather daily at the Neasden temple to participate in the rare spiritual celebrations.