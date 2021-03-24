Banksy painting for NHS charity sells for record £16.7m

A Banksy painting has been sold for a record price of £16.7m, and the money will be going to UK health charities.







The painting titled “Game Changer”, shows a young boy picking a figure of caped superhero nurse and ditching his usual figures of Batman and Spider-Man.

The work was a tribute and extending thanks to the NHS, as the artist delivered it at Southampton general hospital last May, with the message: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Now, at the hospital corridor it has been replaced by a copy to allow sale at Christie’s of the original work.







The estimate for the painting was £2.5m-3.5m, but once the bidding process started at Christie’s headquarters in London – the final hammer came down at £14.4m. After fees, the final figure came to £16.7m.

The previous record price for a Banksy at auction was £9.9m in 2019. It was a work titled “Developed Parliament”, showing chimpanzees as MPs in the House of Commons.

Christie’s said proceeds from the sale would be used to support health organisations and charities across the UK that enhance the care and treatment provided by the NHS.











