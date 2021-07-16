Website Logo
  • Friday, July 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 412,531
Total Cases 31,026,829
Today's Fatalities 542
Today's Cases 38,949

BANGLADESH

Bangladesh executes Islamist extremist for 2005 bomb attack

Bangladeshi activists from the ‘Agitated Countrymen’ organisation carry flags as they take part in a protest march in Dhaka on December 30, 2005 against a series of nationwide bomb blasts. (Photo by SHAFIQ ALAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

BANGLADESH has executed a hardline Islamist for a 2005 bomb attack in which eight people died, officials said on Friday (16).

Asaduzzaman Ponir, 37, was hanged at the high-security Kashimpur prison on Thursday (15), prison chief Mohammed Gias Uddin said.

Ponir was found guilty in 2008 of organising the bombing of Udichi Shilphi Goshti, a secular cultural group in the northeastern district of Netrokona. An alleged suicide bomber was among the dead.

Ponir was a member of Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a radical group which, authorities said, staged a series of attacks in 2005 on courts, administrative offices, Sufi Muslim shrines and cultural groups.

The group was founded in the 1990s by militants who had fought in Afghanistan before, vowing to establish Islamic Sharia rule in Bangladesh.

Gias Uddin said Ponir had exhausted all his appeals, with his death sentence upheld by the supreme court and president Abdul Hamid rejecting a clemency appeal last month.

Six JMB leaders, including its supreme leader Shaikh Abdur Rahman, were hanged in 2007.

A JMB offshoot, reportedly linked to Daesh (the Islamic State group), has emerged in recent years and was blamed for deadly attacks on foreigners, atheists and LGBT activists between 2013 and 2016.

Five members of the splinter group attacked a Dhaka cafe in 2016, killing at least 22 people, including 17 foreigners.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has since cracked down on suspected extremists, with more than 100 killed in raids since 2016.

Several people are executed each year in Bangladesh, where the death penalty has popular support and even secular activists have called for it to be used in cases of brutal rapes.

At least 2,000 convicts are on death row, according to the New Age newspaper.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Mass exodus in Dhaka as virus lockdown lifted for festival
News
Bangladesh to vaccinate Rohingya refugees
News
Deaths of animals in Bangladesh’s pet shops spark outcry
News
Bangladesh’s Nobel Prize winner Yunus to receive Olympic Laurel
News
For sale: Peafowls and deer at Bangladesh zoo
News
Bangladesh to lift lockdown for festival despite record infections
News
Bangladesh to ease lockdown for Eid-ul-Adha
News
Bangladesh factory owner arrested after fire kills 52
News
Bangladesh factory fire kills 52
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladeshi Hindu receives BEM honours on Queen’s Birthday
News
Bangladesh extends lockdown as Covid cases hit new record
News
Eight Bangladeshis arrested in India 
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Memories of being in Dilip Kumar’s distant orbit for entire…
Why Sikhs are ‘habitual do-gooders’? Explores new book
Paytm’s proposed $2.2bn IPO is India’s biggest
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releases a statement about the alleged rape…
Afghan forces fighting to retake Pakistan border crossing
Rashford mural vandalism ‘not of racial nature’, says police