24 dead after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, rescue continues

RESCUE teams in Bangladesh have recovered 24 bodies after a bus fell into a river at a ferry crossing, officials said on Thursday.

The bus went into the Padna river in Goalanda on Wednesday, about 65 kilometres west of Dhaka. It had around 50 passengers on board, and many managed to get out.

A fire service report said 24 bodies, including five children, had been recovered by midday on Thursday. Some bodies were recovered by fire service officers, while others were pulled out by locals and navy divers involved in the operation.

"The bus was waiting to board a ferry when it fell into the river," said Noor Jahan Begum, 35, who saw the accident.

"Some passengers got out of the bus, but their family members died, trapped inside."

In India, at least 13 people were killed in a bus crash in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "tragic". The bus caught fire, and bodies were burned.

(With inputs from agencies)