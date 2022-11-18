Website Logo
  • Friday, November 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Azeem Rafiq set to leave UK over ‘safety reasons’ after backlash over Yorkshire racism scandal

He says he experienced abuse in person and on social media.

Azeem Rafiq (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq is set to leave the UK with his family because of “safety reasons” in a move he said, “breaks me”.

He has complained of in-person and online abuse after he raised allegations of racism and bullying during his two stints in Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The Pakistan-born spinner who had moved to the UK when he was 10 told a parliamentary committee last year that his experiences at the club had almost driven him to suicide.

His revelations led to a shake-up in Yorkshire with senior boardroom figures and coaching staff being sacked.

As he now plans to relocate himself along with wife, child and parents, Rafiq recalled how his father “picked us up and moved us because his business partner had been kidnapped and burnt.”

“Twenty-one years on, deja vu and I’m having to pick my family up and leave for safety reasons,” he told the Mirror, adding the decision “breaks me.”

On safety concerns, he said someone holding what looked like a weapon circled his parents’ house a few months ago but no action was taken following the incident that “really started to raise my fears.”

“There’s been attacks – verbal attacks, social media – and it has got to the point where I’ve had to take the decision to take my family away from the country,” Rafiq revealed.

“For the last two years, I have put the cause very much front and centre of my life and I will continue to do that, just in a different manner,” he said.

“I need to protect and take a little heat off my family,” he told the newspaper.

A book titled ‘It’s Not Banter, It’s Racism’, written by Rafiq with English cricket journalist George Dobell, is set to be published next spring.

It looks at the discrimination the spinner experienced during his cricket career and his own misconduct, including anti-Semitic tweets.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Another attempt on Imran Khan’s life possible: Pakistan judge quotes intelligence report
News
Committed to working quickly on UK-India FTA: Rishi Sunak
HEALTH
Doctor claims 30 seconds of morning sun reduces cancer risk by 80%, charities say there’s…
News
People of Asian backgrounds account for 8 per cent of strip searches in England and…
News
Dr Amir Khan backs ending trophy hunting imports
News
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘well planned’: Kenya Human Rights Commission
News
UK backs India’s case for permanent UN Security Council seat
News
Social media accounts outside UK amplified Leicester unrest: Research
News
Women’s pain ignored or dismissed – Survey suggests
News
Around half of asthma-hit kids admitted in London hospitals are Black and Asian
News
Indian state revokes ban imposed on products of yoga guru Baba Ramdev
News
Nottingham man jailed for urging government staff to sack or kill Sajid Javid
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW