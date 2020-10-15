Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor’s next to start rolling this weekend

Murtuza Iqbal







Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor will be seen together on the big screen in Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The shooting of the untitled film will take place in Chandigarh, India, and it will start rolling this weekend.

While talking to Mid-day, producer Pragya Kapoor stated, “We will start our first schedule this weekend. It’s been such a difficult time for everyone. Now, we are all itching to step out and have our creative juices flowing.”

Earlier the makers had planned a month-long schedule in Chandigarh, but now, they will decide according to the situation. “It’s not easy to have a locked plan during such uncertain times. Our aim is to take one day at a time and make sure everyone is safe while achieving the creative vision,” Kapoor said. She further stated that the entire team has been tested for Covid-19, and they will be shooting with a lean crew.







While talking about the actors, Pragya said, “Ayushmann and Vaani were supportive. They have put their trust in us, and we are taking every precautionary measure to keep the ship safe.”

While Vaani has already shot Bell Bottom during this pandemic, Ayushmann will be returning to the sets after a gap of seven months. The actor plays the role of a cross-functional athlete and he has been prepping up for his character in the film.

Apart from Abhishek Kapoor’s next, Ayushmann has Anubhav Sinha’s next, and Vaani has Shamshera and Bell Bottom in her kitty.





