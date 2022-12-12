Ayurvedic remedies that heal the gut and reduce bloating

“Gastric issues are a result of your eating pattern and lifestyle habits.”

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Everyone loves to eat flavourful, scrumptious foods even if it means suffering sometimes with painful and uncomfortable digestion-related issues like abdominal bloating.

Gastric issues are a result of your eating pattern and lifestyle habits, Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Dixa Bhavsar reportedly said in an earlier report in The Indian Express.

The expert informs that instead of taking medicines that can upset your stomach even more, for instant relief you should turn to Ayurveda, as some very common ingredients found in all Indian kitchens can do the trick.

During winter, Ayurvedic remedies get very popular in Indian households. The 5000-year-old traditional medical system comes to the rescue as many people tend to develop a vata and pitta imbalance during the cold months.

According to Ayurveda, all humans have three energetic forces of nature, or doshas — pitta, vata, and kapha.

While pitta is the energy of digestion, vata is the energy of movement, and kapha is the energy of lubrication.

When there is an imbalance in these three doshas, it can wreak havoc on one’s health and wellness.

Apparently, each dosha responds to different wellness practices, therefore, it’s important for an individual to know their dosha, after which choices can be made to achieve a happier gut, a report in The Indian Express informs.

Effective Ayurvedic remedies to help heal your gut

If you want a healthy gut, you should eat fresh food, said Mukul Shah, Ayurveda expert, Founder, LifeChart. He is reported to have said, “Our food should be nourishing and fresh – a source of Prana, or life energy. Processed food that is neither fresh nor nutritious and does not give happiness to our belly. Also, old and stale food is considered tamasic in nature – causing problems like dullness as opposed to sattvic, or fresh food.”

To cure and maintain a healthy gut, herbs like Isabgol or psyllium husk and raw honey are also good. You can also try herbs like turmeric and cumin for better gut health.

For better digestion, experts suggest it’s best to avoid cold salad. Besides these tips, ensure you consume local and sustainably sourced food, that is cooked with mindfulness – this helps to naturally bring about an upsurge of energy and wellness.

Boost immunity with exercise. This in turn helps to boost the body’s endurance and resistance to illness. Exercise also helps in the removal of waste from the body and improves circulation as well.

“To ensure you have a healthy gut it is advisable to boost metabolic activity in the body and engage in 45–60 minutes of daily exercise or yoga. A balanced Ayurveda diet combined with yoga or exercise is key to achieving a balanced body and gut,” Shah said.

Avoid stress and try not to worry about the little things. Also, ensure you eat healthily, and fresh food that is prepared at home.

The gut is reportedly the only organ in the body that is capable of healing itself. So, pay attention to your body and try to understand if your body is conveying something to you. Experts suggest consulting an Ayurveda doctor if your health is bothering you.

Dr Dixa earlier told Hindustan Times, to avoid bloating, one should avoid eating fast, eating when not hungry, and eating after 9 pm.

While having leftover or stale food regularly could upset your digestive system, the expert warns that stress eating too could majorly affect your digestive system in a negative way.

She is quoted as saying, “So, make sure you eat warm, freshly cooked (if possible), light and easy to digest food mindfully (not in haste, not while you’re stressed, not too fast).”

Gut-friendly herbs you can try

According to Dr Dixa, the below listed gut-healing herbs are “handy and easy to consume,” and all you need to do is “either chew them or make a tea out of them,” she said.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds or sauf work best as a mouth freshener and are best eaten after your meals.

Cumin, cardamom, and carom seeds infused water

“It is best for people suffering from bloating, gastric trouble, and indigestion,” said Dr Dixa.

Chew on one teaspoon of carom seeds with black salt in warm water after your meals to get instant relief from abdominal aches (due to gas).

Asafoetida

Asafoetida relieves gas the fastest. “It’s always a good idea to add a pinch of asafoetida (hing) while cooking vegetables for proper digestion,” she said.