ChatGPT’s Atlas browser gets its biggest Mac update yet, adding iCloud passkeys

Update targets gaps flagged by early adopters

ChatGPT’s Atlas

The browser also now supports importing extensions, allowing new users to bring over familiar tools

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 20, 2025
A stronger challenger to Chrome

ChatGPT Atlas, launched last month as OpenAI’s browser, has received a substantial update on macOS. The new release introduces nine features designed to make the browser more practical for everyday use and more competitive with established rivals.

The update was announced by Atlas product lead Adam Fry, who detailed the additions on X.

A more flexible browsing experience

One of the headline changes is support for vertical tabs, a layout long favoured by users who juggle large numbers of open pages. The option to set Google as the default search engine is another notable inclusion, and a slightly unexpected one given Atlas’s own built-in search tools.

The browser also now supports importing extensions, allowing new users to bring over familiar tools rather than start from scratch.

Secure sign-ins with iCloud

iCloud passkey support is another significant update. Users can now create passkeys on compatible websites and have them saved directly to iCloud. Sites that convert existing logins into passkeys should also work seamlessly within Atlas.

Better prepared for everyday use

These additions fill several early gaps in the Mac app and make the browser easier to adopt as a primary option. For users testing Atlas since launch, the update brings it closer to a full-featured alternative to long-established browsers.

