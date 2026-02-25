Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Aston Martin to cut hundreds of jobs after losses widen to £364m

The luxury carmaker moves to slash costs after a difficult year

Aston Martin
Aston Martin warns of deeper annual loss as sales slide and tariffs bite
X handle/ Aston Martin
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseFeb 25, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

See Full Bio
  • Around 600 roles could be affected as the company cuts 20 per cent of its workforce.
  • Losses widened sharply amid tariffs and weaker sales.
  • Electric vehicle plans face further delays as focus shifts to hybrids.

Aston Martin is planning to cut hundreds of jobs after posting losses of £364m in 2025, underscoring the pressure facing the luxury carmaker as it grapples with weak demand and trade tensions. The latest Aston Martin results highlight the strain on the luxury automotive sector, with tariffs and slowing sales weighing heavily on performance.

The company said about 20 per cent of roles would be cut in a move aimed at saving around £40m, putting roughly 600 jobs at risk out of a workforce of about 3,000. Losses widened significantly from £100m the previous year, with the company pointing to tariffs linked to policies under Donald Trump as a key factor.

Sales fell by 10 per cent over the year as the business navigated higher costs and weaker demand in major markets, including the US and China.

Strategy reset as EV plans pushed back

Alongside the job cuts, Aston Martin signalled further delays to the launch of its first electric vehicle as it reviews its electrification strategy. The company said it plans to focus more on hybrid models while trimming investment over the next five years by £300m, much of it tied to EV development.

The latest move follows earlier plans to cut 5 per cent of the workforce and a previous decision to delay the EV launch from 2026 to the late 2020s.

Chief executive Adrian Hallmark said the global luxury car market had faced one of its most turbulent periods in recent years, as quoted in a news report. He said the company had been forced to deal with policy uncertainty and supply chain challenges that affected volumes and margins, adding that geopolitical tensions had reshaped the competitive landscape and required “difficult decisions”, as quoted in a news report.

Tariffs led several British carmakers to pause shipments to the US between April and June last year while trade negotiations were ongoing. At the same time, China imposed higher taxes on luxury vehicles including the DBX SUV, DB12 grand tourer and Vantage sports car, pushing up prices and squeezing margins.

Aston Martin said it expects trading to improve later in the year, supported by an updated product line-up. Shares rose as much as 5 per cent in early trading following the announcement.

The company has yet to record a profit since listing in 2018, with cumulative losses now reaching £2.2bn. Over the same period, net debt has climbed from £560m to £1.4bn, while its share price has fallen by around 97 per cent.

job cutslossesluxury carmakerworkforceaston martin

Related News

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

Air India
Business

Air India places fresh orders with Boeing and Airbus

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us